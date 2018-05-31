Summer holiday destinations in hot demand as international flights return to London City Airport

International flights resume at London City Airport in Royal Docks today. Picture: Andrew Baker ©2018 Andrew Baker

International flights resume at London City Aiport today (July 10) as the government’s “travel corridors” policy comes into effect.

The return of flights to popular holiday destinations Palma de Mallorca, Ibiza and Málaga in Spain and Florence, Italy has been met with strong demand from travellers with bookings “exceeding expectations”, the Royal Docks airport says.

Flights to these destinations, operated by British Airways’ subsidiary BA CityFlyer, are initially once a day.

They will be followed by the return of daily KLM flights to Amsterdam and Luxair flights to Luxembourg from Monday (July 13).

London City Airport chief commercial officer Richard Hill said: “Today marks the start of the summer getaway season, and it’s clear that customers value the safe, careful and speedy environment that we’ve created.

“I’m also delighted to see BA CityFlyer back operating from their home airport.

“Our partnership has been tremendously successful in the past and I am confident that it will be again, especially with more leisure routes to follow, as well more daily rotations to Malaga, Ibiza and Palma.”

BA CityFlyer will add flights from London City Airport to Nice, Mahon, Faro and Bergerac from Saturday, August 1.