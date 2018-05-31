Search

Advanced search

Summer holiday destinations in hot demand as international flights return to London City Airport

PUBLISHED: 07:00 10 July 2020

International flights resume at London City Airport in Royal Docks today. Picture: Andrew Baker

International flights resume at London City Airport in Royal Docks today. Picture: Andrew Baker

©2018 Andrew Baker

International flights resume at London City Aiport today (July 10) as the government’s “travel corridors” policy comes into effect.

The return of flights to popular holiday destinations Palma de Mallorca, Ibiza and Málaga in Spain and Florence, Italy has been met with strong demand from travellers with bookings “exceeding expectations”, the Royal Docks airport says.

Flights to these destinations, operated by British Airways’ subsidiary BA CityFlyer, are initially once a day.

You may also want to watch:

They will be followed by the return of daily KLM flights to Amsterdam and Luxair flights to Luxembourg from Monday (July 13).

London City Airport chief commercial officer Richard Hill said: “Today marks the start of the summer getaway season, and it’s clear that customers value the safe, careful and speedy environment that we’ve created.

“I’m also delighted to see BA CityFlyer back operating from their home airport.

“Our partnership has been tremendously successful in the past and I am confident that it will be again, especially with more leisure routes to follow, as well more daily rotations to Malaga, Ibiza and Palma.”

BA CityFlyer will add flights from London City Airport to Nice, Mahon, Faro and Bergerac from Saturday, August 1.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

The first wave of Covid-19 at Newham Hospital, as told by ITU doctor Zara Al-Faham

Zara Al-Faham - a junior Intensive Care Unit doctor at Newham University Hospital - describes how she and her colleagues experienced the first wave of coronavirus. Picture: Zak Macauley

Police arrest 21 people after dawn raids linked to Stratford Park drug activity and violent crime

Officers swarm on a property during dawn raids in Newham and Waltham Forest this morning. Picture: Met Police

Hackney man arrested on suspicion of murder after Plaistow man Stephen Morrisson stabbed in Epping

Stephen Morrisson, 30, from Plaistow died from a stab wound after being found injured on Epping Road, Epping on Tuesday, June 30. Picture: Essex Police

Mayor welcomes report into ‘radical’ overhaul of Newham’s democratic process

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz has responded to the independent report. Picture: Andrew Baker

Police break up illegal rave on Newham Greenway

Police shut down an illegal rave on Newham Greenway at the weekend. Picture: LBN

Most Read

The first wave of Covid-19 at Newham Hospital, as told by ITU doctor Zara Al-Faham

Zara Al-Faham - a junior Intensive Care Unit doctor at Newham University Hospital - describes how she and her colleagues experienced the first wave of coronavirus. Picture: Zak Macauley

Police arrest 21 people after dawn raids linked to Stratford Park drug activity and violent crime

Officers swarm on a property during dawn raids in Newham and Waltham Forest this morning. Picture: Met Police

Hackney man arrested on suspicion of murder after Plaistow man Stephen Morrisson stabbed in Epping

Stephen Morrisson, 30, from Plaistow died from a stab wound after being found injured on Epping Road, Epping on Tuesday, June 30. Picture: Essex Police

Mayor welcomes report into ‘radical’ overhaul of Newham’s democratic process

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz has responded to the independent report. Picture: Andrew Baker

Police break up illegal rave on Newham Greenway

Police shut down an illegal rave on Newham Greenway at the weekend. Picture: LBN

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Summer holiday destinations in hot demand as international flights return to London City Airport

International flights resume at London City Airport in Royal Docks today. Picture: Andrew Baker

West Ham Women’s boss Beard ‘delighted to be back’

West Ham manager Matt Beard (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Holder haul puts England under pressure

West Indies' captain Jason Holder (right) celebrates taking the wicket of England captain Ben Stokes

GB Hockey teams to return in October

Great Britain's Lily Owsley (right) and Chile's Carolina Garcia battle for the ball during the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier at Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre (pic Zac Goodwin/PA)

England name 24-man ODI training squad

England's Eoin Morgan (pic Richard Sellers/PA)