Newham faith leaders meet to talk social integration as council launches new strategy

Newham Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz at the interfaith forum in Stratford Town Hall. Picture: LBN. LBN

More than 100 of Newham's faith leaders have met to talk about the issue of social integration in the borough.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The council organised the event at Stratford Town Hall to work out how residents from different backgrounds can better come together.

On the day, the authority launched its strategy to make that happen.

You may also want to watch:

"For a community as diverse as Newham, social integration is essential," said Newham mayor Rokhsana Fiaz. "This is not some fluffy, feel-good policy. It is evidence-based and goes right to the heart of what the council is for - which is promoting the wellbeing of residents.

"Our social integration strategy will help balance those important inward-looking cultural networks with wider engagement. Those who were "the other" can then become colleagues, neighbours, acquaintances and even friends."

Social integration is a measure of how often people interact and connect with those different to themselves and the equality between them.

Muslim, Sikh, Hindu and Christian communities were all represented at the event.

Representatives from the Met Police were also there and the new commissioner for interfaith and inter-religious dialogue, Councillor Canon Ann Easter, hosted.