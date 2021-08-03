Charity bidding to give children creative skills boost through holiday events

Published: 10:00 AM August 3, 2021

The Institute of Imagination is organising events for children in the summer holidays. - Credit: Mark Mercer/Institute of Imagination

A Newham charity is aiming to empower young people "to build creative skills" and is hosting a number of events in the school holidays.

As part of Newham Council's Year of the Young Person, the Institute of Imagination (iOi) has said the importance of imagination in all areas of child development cannot be overstated.

During the summer holidays, young people have time to relax, enjoy themselves, play and explore the world around them and are often engaging their creativity and imagination.

That’s a wonderful thing, according to Tom Doust, co-director of iOi.

He said: “Imagination promotes new thinking and new ideas, allowing children to develop additional skills including creative problem-solving and critical thinking - it is these skills that will help a child become more resilient throughout their life.”

A council spokesperson said many children may not have had the opportunity to use critical thinking skills or be creative over the Covid lockdowns.

They added: "Now that we can enjoy more freedom, it is the perfect time (come rain or sunshine) to let young people be free and to support them to unlock their imaginations."

Stephanie Dittmer, co-Director, iOi, said: “We see our role at the Institute of Imagination as empowering young people to build creative skills that will be vital to creativity and young people’s ability to adapt and thrive in a rapidly changing world.”

Among the events organised by the iOi, in Expressway, Royal Docks, this summer include interactive in-person workshops on August 7, 8, 14, 15, 21 and 22, where young people can play and tinker with everyday materials to create a sound orchestra.

At home activities include creating your own 3D virtual world using coding, animation and virtual reality at an event called Digital Handheld Cities on August 5 and 10 at 10am.

Youngsters can also learn how to build their own DIY microscope using a smart phone and a micro lens on August 9 at 10am.

The iOi lend the equipment you need to take part. For more, visit www.ioi.london.

For more activities in the borough, go to: https://www.newham.gov.uk/downloads/file/3446/summer-21-activities-3.

More information on the holiday activities and food programme for young people aged five to 16, which include free activities and lunches, can be found at www.newham.gov.uk/haf.