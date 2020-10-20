Forest Gate woman gains scholarship to Loughborough University London

L-R: Adam Vickers of MSG Entertainment, Asmita Kumar and Tony Edwards, dean of Loughborough University. Picture: Jamie Lorriman Jamie Lorriman

A woman has scooped a scholarship aimed at getting graduates into top jobs.

Asmita Kumar from Forest Gate is taking part in the Inspiring Success programme at Loughborough University London which has an outpost at Here East in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

The scholarship is supported by MSG Entertainment which is behind plans to bring the MSG Sphere entertainment venue to Stratford.

Asmita, who was unemployed before she started, said: “I feel so proud to be joining Loughborough University London. The scholarship will really help me focus on my studies.”

Inspiring Success began in 2015 to help unemployed and underemployed graduates from Hackney, Newham, Waltham Forest and Tower Hamlets get into graduate-level jobs.

More than 100 locals have benefited from the scheme. This year four people joined the programme.

Professor Tony Edwards, Loughborough University London’s dean, said: “I am really proud that we have a programme like Inspiring Success that makes such an impact locally.

“I am prouder still of our alumni and the local businesses that support the scheme. Our students from east London bring so much to our community. It really is a win-win situation for all involved.”

Jayne McGivern from MSG Entertainment added: “MSG Entertainment is proud to support Inspiring Success, which provides an important boost for graduates in East London to gain valuable job skills and begin exciting careers.

“With MSG Sphere, we are making local training initiatives and hiring a priority and will work closely with our neighbours to deliver on that commitment.

“Asmita has already made important contributions to her community. We look forward to seeing her thrive in this programme and beyond.”