Injured rabbits dumped in blood-stained box in East Ham
- Credit: RSPCA
Two rabbits with genitalia injuries were found "callously" dumped in a blood-stained box in an East Ham park.
A passer-by came across the male lop rabbits around 10am on December 3 at Gooseley Playing Fields in St Albans Avenue, the RSPCA says.
One of the rabbits had a prolapsed penis and the other had a cut to his testicles, which had been bleeding inside the box, while both had overgrown nails.
RSPCA inspector Chris McGreal, who collected the bucks and took them to safety, said: “These poor rabbits were callously abandoned and left out in the cold.
“They were vulnerable and injured.
“We know that people’s circumstances can change which may mean they can no longer care for their pets, but there is never an excuse to dump an animal like this."
Mr McGreal took the rabbits - one coloured grey and ginger and the other mottled grey - to the RSPCA Finsbury Park Animal Hospital for treatment.
They have been vaccinated and neutered and will be put into foster care this week while the charity looks to rehome them.
If you have any information about the rabbits, contact the RSPCA inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.