News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News

Injured rabbits dumped in blood-stained box in East Ham

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 1:51 PM December 15, 2021
A rabbit in a cage after being found abandoned in Gooseley Playing Fields in Newham

One of the rabbits that were found abandoned Gooseley Playing Fields - Credit: RSPCA

Two rabbits with genitalia injuries were found "callously" dumped in a blood-stained box in an East Ham park.

A passer-by came across the male lop rabbits around 10am on December 3 at Gooseley Playing Fields in St Albans Avenue, the RSPCA says. 

One of the rabbits had a prolapsed penis and the other had a cut to his testicles, which had been bleeding inside the box, while both had overgrown nails.

RSPCA inspector Chris McGreal, who collected the bucks and took them to safety, said: “These poor rabbits were callously abandoned and left out in the cold.

“They were vulnerable and injured.

“We know that people’s circumstances can change which may mean they can no longer care for their pets, but there is never an excuse to dump an animal like this."

Mr McGreal took the rabbits - one coloured grey and ginger and the other mottled grey - to the RSPCA Finsbury Park Animal Hospital for treatment.

A recovering rabbit in a cage after being abandoned in an Newham park.

The rabbits will go into foster care before the RSPCA looks to rehome them. - Credit: RSPCA

Most Read

  1. 1 Images released to identify two men following violent Newham robbery
  2. 2 Newham man jailed after performing indecent acts on London Underground
  3. 3 Jailed: Beckton man for 'shocking' sexual assaults of girl
  1. 4 Custom House school closed due to 'a number of' Omicron cases
  2. 5 Where to get lateral flow tests in Newham
  3. 6 Guilty: Prisoner from Newham raped Pentonville inmate
  4. 7 O's could be without James, Pratley and Kyprianou for Tranmere trip
  5. 8 Guilty: Offenders from east London convicted or jailed recently
  6. 9 Which London boroughs have the lowest booster vaccine take-up?
  7. 10 Number of confirmed Omicron cases in Newham revealed for the first time 

They have been vaccinated and neutered and will be put into foster care this week while the charity looks to rehome them.

If you have any information about the rabbits, contact the RSPCA inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

London Live News
Pets
Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Central Line down on TfL due to casualty

Transport for London

TfL: Disrupted service on Central Line due to 'casualty'

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Lottery ticket

London Live News

£1m Newham lottery ticket winner finally claims their jackpot prize

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Boris Johnson confirmed that “Plan B” of the government’s coronavirus strategy will be enforced across the UK.

Coronavirus

Boris Johnson tells people to work from home as Covid 'Plan B' confirmed

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Gallions Reach chef Ryan Baker is a finalist in MasterChef: The Professional on BBC One

TV

Gallions Reach man could be the next MasterChef: The Professionals champion

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon