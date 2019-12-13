Search

UEL students impress at Old Bailey debate judged by 'eminent' QC Imran Khan

PUBLISHED: 07:00 16 December 2019

University of East London law students pictured with Imran Khan QC outside the Old Bailey. From left to right: Marvia Borrell, Sumayya Munim, Maryama Hassan, Faridah Olayinka Adeyemo, Khalid Hamad al Manea, Imran Khan QC, Francis Oppong Odame and Ewa Dorota Dunn. Picture: Francis Oppong Odame

University of East London law students pictured with Imran Khan QC outside the Old Bailey. From left to right: Marvia Borrell, Sumayya Munim, Maryama Hassan, Faridah Olayinka Adeyemo, Khalid Hamad al Manea, Imran Khan QC, Francis Oppong Odame and Ewa Dorota Dunn. Picture: Francis Oppong Odame

Archant

A group of law students visited the Old Bailey this week, pitting their wits against each other in a debating competition chaired by an "eminent" legal eagle.

The University of East London youngsters met Imran Khan QC who represented the family of Stephen Lawrence during the public inquiry into the teenager's murder in 1993.

The seven students met him in Court 4 in the Grand Hall of the Old Bailey ready to be judged for their advocacy and legal argument skills.

During their three-hour session, the students challenged each other on the topic of actual bodily harm (ABH) and consent.

Two of the group, Khalid Al Manea and Faridah Adeyemo, scooped a £40 Amazon gift voucher each for winning the debate, or moot. Sumayya Munim was named winner of her round.

Adam Doyle, head of the law and criminology department at the university said: "Our students last attended a moot like this three years ago.

"This was a great honour to be able to debate in the Old Bailey and with such an eminent solicitor advocate QC as Imran Khan in charge of the proceedings.

"The students really enjoyed the experience and it was a good opportunity for them to role play and to get a feel for an appeal hearing in an authentic court environment."

Most Read

‘I don’t feel safe anymore’: Victim appeals for witnesses after alleged attack by schoolboy in Plaistow

The victim first encountered a group in Plaistow High Street before the alleged attack in Swete Street. Picture: Google

Appeal to trace Forest Gate drug dealer who failed to attend court

Pedro Noba, 18, was convicted in his absence. Picture: Essex Police

Police hang up their Christmas ‘wanted’ list of 19 suspects for questioning

Scotland Yard puts out a 'wanted' list of 19 people police want to locate. Picture: Met Police

General Election 2019: East Ham and West Ham landslides as long-serving Labour MPs hold their seats

East Ham Labour MP Stephen Timms and West Ham Labour MP Lyn Brown celebrate holding their seats with Newham Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz (centre). Picture: Andrew Brookes

Plaistow teacher banned for faking domestic violence and taking advantage of family death to justify absences

Portway Primary in Stratford Road, Plaistow. Picture: Google

