Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Stratford street dance crew reach world championship final

PUBLISHED: 07:00 16 August 2019

IMD Legacy members at the world hip hop dance championship. Picture: IMD Legion

IMD Legacy members at the world hip hop dance championship. Picture: IMD Legion

IMD Legion

A talented street dance crew have showcased their skills to reach the final of the world hip-hop dance championship.

The IMD Legion megacrew performance. Picture: IMD LegionThe IMD Legion megacrew performance. Picture: IMD Legion

IMD Legacy, who are based in Stratford, finished seventh in the adult category - the highest placing ever achieved by a UK group in the competition's 18-year history.

The seven-strong crew beat teams from more than 50 countries to secure their place in the final in the American city of Phoenix, Arizona.

And the group - consisting of founder and CEO Omar Ansah Awuah, choreographers India Bowen and Koby Turner, dancers Ethan Brenchley, Marcus Hales-Johnson and Khyrese Heron, plus Lamar Antho of GDND Academy of south London - impressed both the judges and fans with their performances.

The tournament was live streamed online, meaning friends, family and supporters in the UK were able to stay up late into the night to follow the team's progress through the preliminary, semi-final and final rounds.

IMD Legacy members at the world hip hop dance championship. Picture: IMD LegionIMD Legacy members at the world hip hop dance championship. Picture: IMD Legion

You may also want to watch:

Three other IMD teams competed in the championships - IMD Kids Squad in the junior section, IMD Rejects in the varsity category and IMD Legion for the megacrew category, featuring 40 dancers.

Lamar's GDND crew also entered the varsity category, with all four advancing to the semi-final stage.

By finishing 11th in megacrew, IMD Legion also secured the highest placed finish for a UK team in the category.

Omar said: "We've been competing at this competition for many years now, so this result has been a long time coming and finally the UK's hip-hop dance scene has gained recognition on the world stage.

"In all categories our crews were competing against more than 60 other teams from across the globe, including some the world's most famous crews, and we held our own.

"All of our choreographers and dancers have worked tirelessly to prepare for this event and we incredibly proud to have been able to represent the UK at such a high level in our sport."

The IMD dancers are no strangers to success, having won national and European titles as well as reaching the live finals of Got to Dance in 2013 and 2014, and Britain's Got Talent in 2015.

Most Read

A-level results: Brampton Manor Academy sees 100 pupils achieve straight A grades

Brampton Manor Academy pupil Hridita Rahman Khan, with A*A*A, was one of more than 100 teenagers to get straight A grades. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Department for Work and Pensions reveals Newham’s August 2019 unemployment benefit figures

A file image of a job centre. There is a delay in rolling out the government's controversial universal credit scheme in Hackney. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Archive

A-level results: Stormzy praises success of Brampton Manor Academy pupils

Stormzy has tweeted his praise for Brampton Manor Academy. Picture: Lesley Martin/PA

Jailed: East Ham stalker who bombarded victim with ‘aggressive and sexually explicit’ messages

Andrew Costa-Freeman from East Ham was jailed for two years after admitting to stalking involving serious alarm or distress, and breaching a restraining order. Picture: MPS

Gas cylinders explode in Manor Park tyre workshop fire

Firefighters at the scene of the Kwik Fit fire in Manor Park. Picture: Vasile

Most Read

A-level results: Brampton Manor Academy sees 100 pupils achieve straight A grades

Brampton Manor Academy pupil Hridita Rahman Khan, with A*A*A, was one of more than 100 teenagers to get straight A grades. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Department for Work and Pensions reveals Newham’s August 2019 unemployment benefit figures

A file image of a job centre. There is a delay in rolling out the government's controversial universal credit scheme in Hackney. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Archive

A-level results: Stormzy praises success of Brampton Manor Academy pupils

Stormzy has tweeted his praise for Brampton Manor Academy. Picture: Lesley Martin/PA

Jailed: East Ham stalker who bombarded victim with ‘aggressive and sexually explicit’ messages

Andrew Costa-Freeman from East Ham was jailed for two years after admitting to stalking involving serious alarm or distress, and breaching a restraining order. Picture: MPS

Gas cylinders explode in Manor Park tyre workshop fire

Firefighters at the scene of the Kwik Fit fire in Manor Park. Picture: Vasile

Latest from the Newham Recorder

T20: Essex hope to get Glamorgan game on

Cameron Delport of Essex during Essex Eagles vs Somerset, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 7th August 2019

FA Cup blog: Long road to Wembley starts . . . in Cornwall

George King fires goalwards to give Clevedon the lead at Saltash United (pic courtesy of www.pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown)

Stratford street dance crew reach world championship final

IMD Legacy members at the world hip hop dance championship. Picture: IMD Legion

Essex bowler Cook admits being injured has been tough

Sam Cook of Essex leaves the field with an injury during Essex CCC vs Hampshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 17th June 2019

I Am Team GB returns on August Bank Holiday

Great Britain's Laura Kenny celebrates winning gold (pic John Walton/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists