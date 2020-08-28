Town Hall urges public to report signs of unlicensed music events ahead of Bank Holiday weekend

About 200 people descended on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park for an illegal party on July 18 which left neighbours furious. Picture: Submitted Archant

People are being urged to help prevent illegal raves and unlicensed music events ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend.

Officers block a road outside The Oxygen building during an illegal event in the Royal Docks on August 22. Picture: Submitted Officers block a road outside The Oxygen building during an illegal event in the Royal Docks on August 22. Picture: Submitted

Newham Council and police are calling on neighbours, businesses, and commercial landlords to contact the Met if they suspect an event is being planned.

Cllr James Beckles, cabinet member for crime and community safety, said: “It is always easier for the police and the council to try to deal with illegal music events or raves at the earliest opportunity.

“We don’t want events like this making life miserable for residents or the safety or health of people attending them being put at risk as we continue to recover from the effects of Covid-19.

“Residents and landowners can play a key role in preventing such events and we ask them to assist us by reporting any suspicious activity around large disused buildings or where they suspect an unlicensed music event is being organised.

“Where the police and the council can prevent, disrupt or stop an unregulated event taking place, we will do everything within our power to do so, providing it is in the best interests of all concerned and the circumstances that we are faced with,” he added.

From today (August 28) organisers of unlicensed music events attended by 30 people or more face a £10,000 fine. Fines of £100 can be issued to those who go to illegal gatherings and those not wearing a face covering.

People who have already received a fine could see the amount doubled on each offence up to a maximum of £3,200. The fines are part of a move to target the most serious breaches of social distancing restrictions.

People are asked to report suspicious activity such as flyers advertising raves being posted in an area or on social media; large vans or lorries being driven into factories, industrial units or warehouse spaces that have been empty for some time; groups of people gathering nearby; or people forcing their way into premises.

Commercial landlords or owners of such premises are encouraged to help prevent access to land or property by ensuring all boundary fencing or walls and gates are in good repair and fully secured.

If you have any information that could help the police call 101 or contact met.police.uk online or @MetCC on Twitter.

In case of emergency always call 999. If you don’t want to speak to police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. To contact the council’s enforcement teams call 0208 430 2000.

