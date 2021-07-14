News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News

How did your MP vote on cutting foreign aid?

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 1:05 PM July 14, 2021   
Barking MP Margaret Hodge and Ilford South MP Sam Tarry

Barking MP Margaret Hodge and Ilford South MP Sam Tarry have criticised the foreign aid cut. - Credit: Ken Mears / Sam Tarry MP

The government won a vote in Parliament to cut the foreign aid budget by £4bn - slashing the package from 0.7pc to 0.5pc of gross national income.

MPs voted for the cut by 333 to 298 - but how did your MP vote? 

Twenty-four Conservative MPs across the country voted against the cut, including former Prime Minister Theresa May - who broke a three-line whip for the first time since being elected to Parliament in 1997.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak prevented a larger Conservative rebellion by assuring concerned MPs that the cut would only be temporary until Britain has begun to recover from the economic woes of the pandemic.

Barking MP Margaret Hodge slammed the move as “shameful” on Twitter, calling it “an end to ‘Global Britain’.”

On July 13, Ilford South MP Sam Tarry called on the government to reverse the plans. 

“The government's decision to renege on its international obligations rides roughshod over its ring-fenced aid commitments and puts at risk the lives of millions of people around the globe,” he told the House of Commons.

Most Read

  1. 1 Two cars destroyed in Manor Park workshop fire
  2. 2 Leyton Orient and West Ham play out goalless draw in pre-season
  3. 3 Leyton Orient boss still looking to add to his squad as he assesses trialists
  1. 4 New data shows steep spike in Covid cases across east London
  2. 5 Leyton Orient boss Kenny Jackett impressed by West Ham draw
  3. 6 West Ham boss Moyes to pleased to give everyone valuable minutes
  4. 7 Custom House flat damaged in early morning fire
  5. 8 Beckton man jailed for more than 17 years for murder of Shanur Ahmed
  6. 9 Newham teenager leaps to National Youth Dance Company
  7. 10 Renewed appeal after man left with 'life-changing' injuries in East Ham attack

“It's not in our national interest and it is certainly not in our national security interest to do that, and that’s before we even take into consideration our moral duty as a nation to alleviate global poverty.

"The UK has a long and proud track record of stepping up and supporting those in need. We cannot abandon our responsibilities to those around the world who are most poverty stricken, least of all now in a global pandemic."

The MPs representing Barking and Dagenham, Newham and Redbridge voted along party lines. 

FOR

Iain Duncan Smith (Chingford and Woodford Green - Conservative)

AGAINST

Margaret Hodge (Barking - Labour)

Jon Cruddas (Dagenham and Rainham - Labour)

Lyn Brown (West Ham - Labour)

Stephen Timms (East Ham - Labour)

Wes Streeting (Ilford North - Labour)

Sam Tarry (Ilford South - Labour)

John Cryer (Leyton and Wanstead - Labour)

Politics
Conservative Party
Labour Party
Newham News
Barking and Dagenham News
Redbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ionut Manea

Crime

Ilford fire death: Men jailed for 'sickening' hut attack

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Year 4 pupils Alqama Rinos, Riley Mcavoy-Coleman, Shanzay Bhatti, Aaleyah Khan, Miroslava Slavchera and Erika Ahmed

Euro 2020

Primary school in East Ham shows England Euro 2020 final support

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
a model holds a knife

Knife Crime

Police pilot new powers in bid to stop stabbings

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Mohamad Irshad Chutoo

Meet the East Ham student who wants to help youngsters realise their dreams

Jon King

Author Picture Icon