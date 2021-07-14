How did your MP vote on cutting foreign aid?

Published: 1:05 PM July 14, 2021

The government won a vote in Parliament to cut the foreign aid budget by £4bn - slashing the package from 0.7pc to 0.5pc of gross national income.

MPs voted for the cut by 333 to 298 - but how did your MP vote?

Twenty-four Conservative MPs across the country voted against the cut, including former Prime Minister Theresa May - who broke a three-line whip for the first time since being elected to Parliament in 1997.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak prevented a larger Conservative rebellion by assuring concerned MPs that the cut would only be temporary until Britain has begun to recover from the economic woes of the pandemic.

Barking MP Margaret Hodge slammed the move as “shameful” on Twitter, calling it “an end to ‘Global Britain’.”

The Conservatives' commitment to scrapping the UK's historic ringfenced #aid budget & slashing spending by a staggering £4bn this year will hurt millions & goes against our national interests.



Today I called on the Government to do the right thing & reverse its #aidcuts plans. pic.twitter.com/FhPIeiQRzZ — Sam Tarry MP (@SamTarry) July 13, 2021

On July 13, Ilford South MP Sam Tarry called on the government to reverse the plans.

“The government's decision to renege on its international obligations rides roughshod over its ring-fenced aid commitments and puts at risk the lives of millions of people around the globe,” he told the House of Commons.

“It's not in our national interest and it is certainly not in our national security interest to do that, and that’s before we even take into consideration our moral duty as a nation to alleviate global poverty.

"The UK has a long and proud track record of stepping up and supporting those in need. We cannot abandon our responsibilities to those around the world who are most poverty stricken, least of all now in a global pandemic."

An end to "Global Britain." Shameful. https://t.co/xElB5uz2Q3 — Margaret Hodge (@margarethodge) July 13, 2021

The MPs representing Barking and Dagenham, Newham and Redbridge voted along party lines.

FOR

Iain Duncan Smith (Chingford and Woodford Green - Conservative)

AGAINST

Margaret Hodge (Barking - Labour)

Jon Cruddas (Dagenham and Rainham - Labour)

Lyn Brown (West Ham - Labour)

Stephen Timms (East Ham - Labour)

Wes Streeting (Ilford North - Labour)

Sam Tarry (Ilford South - Labour)

John Cryer (Leyton and Wanstead - Labour)