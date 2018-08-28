Search

Revealed: How many people in Newham taking part in Dry January

PUBLISHED: 08:35 04 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:35 04 January 2019

Around one in ten drinkers in the UK will take part in Dry January. Pic: PA

Around one in ten drinkers in the UK will take part in Dry January. Pic: PA

Archant

Around one in 10 drinkers in the UK are planning to start the new year with an entire month of sobriety, according to the charity Alcohol Change UK.

That’s a grand total of 4.2 million people kicking their booze habit.

More than 10,000 people in Newham are expected to quit drinking for Dry January this year.In Newham an estimated 56per cent of adults drink alcohol, according to the most recent figures from Public Health England.

This would mean around 13,500 drinkers could be planning to go cold turkey for 31 days.

Alcohol Change UK, which runs the challenge, says those taking part can expect to feel healthier, save money, and improve their relationship with alcohol in the long term.

Dr Richard Piper, CEO of Alcohol Change UK, said: “Put simply, Dry January can change lives.

“Many of us know about the health risks of alcohol – seven forms of cancer, liver disease, mental health problems – but we are often unaware that drinking less has more immediate benefits too.

“Sleeping better, feeling more energetic, saving money, better skin, losing weight. The list goes on.”

Newham already leads the way in alcohol abstinence, with one of the highest rates in England.

More than four in 10 people say they live booze-free lives, compared to 15pc across England.

The area also has one the lowest populations of heavy drinkers in the country.

Around 11pc of people say they drink more than 14 units of alcohol a week - the NHS’ recommended safe limit -compared to 26pc across England.

That’s the equivalent of more than six pints of average strength beer or six standard glasses of wine.

NHS guidelines also advise against binge drinking.

But in Newham, four pc of adults surveyed admitted to binge drinking on their heaviest day of drinking in the last week.

Dr Piper continued: “The brilliant thing about Dry January is that it’s not really about January.

“Being alcohol-free for 31 days shows us that we don’t need alcohol to have fun, to relax, to socialise.”

