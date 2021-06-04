Study: Newham produces 'most England footballers from London' since 1966

Published: 1:53 PM June 4, 2021

Former Arsenal and Tottenham defender Sol Campbell, who made 73 appearances for the England national team, was born in Plaistow. - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

Newham produces more England national team footballers than any other London borough, analysis suggests.

Ahead of Euro 2020 kicking off next week, a new study looked at the birthplace of each player selected to represent the Three Lions at a European Championship or World Cup since 1966.

Newham boasts the best record for producing England squad members with 14 call-ups.

Manor Park-born striker Jimmy Greaves in action for Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane. - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

They include Plaistow-born former Tottenham and Arsenal defender Sol Campbell, who made 73 international appearances between 1996 and 2007.

Former Chelsea, Spurs and West Ham striker Jimmy Greaves, born in Manor Park, made 57 senior appearances from 1959-1967, including the first three matches of England's ultimately victorious 1966 World Cup campaign.

Despite an impressive history of producing star footballers, there are no players from Newham in England’s 26-man squad for Euro 2020 this summer.

The study, by online bookies review site Bookmakers.tv, found Southwark has produced the next most England representatives with nine, followed by Havering, Waltham Forest and Hillingdon (eight each).