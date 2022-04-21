Student block in Stratford gets planning approval

A CGI of what the block could look like - Credit: Glenn Howells Architects

A Stratford block providing hundreds of flats for students has been given the go-ahead.

The 12-storey building in Grove Crescent Road was approved unanimously by Newham Council's strategic development committee at a meeting on April 19.

Proposals include 397 flats for students studying in east London and more than 2,000 square metres of office space.

The ground floor of the new building will also have space for a shop while students in the block will have space to park their bikes.

Planning officers recommended that councillors approve the plans, saying they would be a boost for the area.

But many residents wrote to the council against the plans, with objections including that the new building would create noise and disruption as well as stop sunlight from getting into their homes.

The developer, Watkins Jones, said it had worked with the local community to make sure the design was suitable for Stratford.

A spokesperson for the company said: “We have been very pleased with the result of our consultation and engagement programme with the local authority and the community in Maryland and Stratford.

“The small number of negative comments posted on the planning portal are more than balanced out by the welcomed support from a number of key local organisations and institutions we received since the plans were submitted at the end of last year.

“These include formal letters of support from the Newham Chamber of Commerce, the founders and co-chairs of the Maryland Community Group, nine local businesses along the Grove, as well as leading local universities like University College London and University of the Arts London.

“With regards to the objections made by residents, the application has been accompanied by a suite of technical documents, which assess the impacts of the development and these reports confirm that the development is fully acceptable.”

Alex Pease, chief investment officer at Watkins Jones, said the plans would turn a vacant brownfield site into "new high-quality and sustainable homes for students".

He added: “We have worked extremely hard to deliver a scheme of the highest quality, delivering employment and workspace for local makers and creatives, as well as a wide range of real long-term community benefits for residents and local businesses alike.”