First apartments to go on sale at 769-home development in Royal Docks

Published: 3:11 PM September 24, 2021

A computer generated image of buildings in the Riverscape development viewed from the river. - Credit: Riverscape

Apartments are set to go on sale at a 769-home development in the Royal Docks.

Riverscape, a joint scheme by Ballymore and Oxley, has 10 residential blocks on the Thames riverfront between the 40-acre Royal Wharf estate and Lyle Park.

It's being launched on Saturday, September 25 alongside the Royal Wharf Summer Fete family fun day.

Ballymore Group managing director John Mulryan said: “Riverscape sets a new benchmark for quality in this part of London.”

The development has its own open green spaces and views across the Thames, parkland and Canary Wharf, with a "sky lounge".

Residents will become part of the Royal Wharf neighbourhood, with its own high street, primary school and day nursery, leisure centre and other amenities.

Riverscape is a short distance from two DLR stations and a Crossrail station opening at Custom House, with direct access to the Thames Clippers service.

First completions are scheduled for the second half of 2023, with prices at Riverscape starting from £399,950 for a one-bedroom apartment.