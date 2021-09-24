First apartments to go on sale at 769-home development in Royal Docks
- Credit: Riverscape
Apartments are set to go on sale at a 769-home development in the Royal Docks.
Riverscape, a joint scheme by Ballymore and Oxley, has 10 residential blocks on the Thames riverfront between the 40-acre Royal Wharf estate and Lyle Park.
It's being launched on Saturday, September 25 alongside the Royal Wharf Summer Fete family fun day.
Ballymore Group managing director John Mulryan said: “Riverscape sets a new benchmark for quality in this part of London.”
The development has its own open green spaces and views across the Thames, parkland and Canary Wharf, with a "sky lounge".
Residents will become part of the Royal Wharf neighbourhood, with its own high street, primary school and day nursery, leisure centre and other amenities.
Riverscape is a short distance from two DLR stations and a Crossrail station opening at Custom House, with direct access to the Thames Clippers service.
First completions are scheduled for the second half of 2023, with prices at Riverscape starting from £399,950 for a one-bedroom apartment.