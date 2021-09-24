News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
First apartments to go on sale at 769-home development in Royal Docks

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 3:11 PM September 24, 2021   
Riverscape development in Royal Docks

A computer generated image of buildings in the Riverscape development viewed from the river. - Credit: Riverscape

Apartments are set to go on sale at a 769-home development in the Royal Docks.

Riverscape, a joint scheme by Ballymore and Oxley, has 10 residential blocks on the Thames riverfront between the 40-acre Royal Wharf estate and Lyle Park. 

It's being launched on Saturday, September 25 alongside the Royal Wharf Summer Fete family fun day.

Riverscape in Royal Docks

Riverscape consists of 10 residential blocks on the Thames riverfront. - Credit: Riverscape

Ballymore Group managing director John Mulryan said: “Riverscape sets a new benchmark for quality in this part of London.”

The development has its own open green spaces and views across the Thames, parkland and Canary Wharf, with a "sky lounge".

You may also want to watch:

Residents will become part of the Royal Wharf neighbourhood, with its own high street, primary school and day nursery, leisure centre and other amenities. 

Riverscape is a short distance from two DLR stations and a Crossrail station opening at Custom House, with direct access to the Thames Clippers service. 

First completions are scheduled for the second half of 2023, with prices at Riverscape starting from £399,950 for a one-bedroom apartment.

