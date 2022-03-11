Public invited to comment on next phase of 3,850 home masterplan

A computer generated image of the plans for TwelveTrees Park - Credit: Hawkins Brown

People are being invited to comment on a developer's plans for the next phase of a major housing development in West Ham.

Berkeley Homes is seeking feedback on phase two of its TwelveTrees Park proposals, which include more than 1,000 homes.

The developer said it expects to bring forward a planning application to Newham Council in late spring or early summer.

It is part of a wider 3,847 home masterplan, also including a community centre, shops, a secondary school and park, as well as linking to West Ham station.

A Berkeley spokesperson said it hopes to create a "thriving new neighbourhood", with 40 per cent of the homes being 'affordable'.

People can leave feedback at public events on Saturday (March 12) between 1pm and 4pm at Gainsborough Learning Centre, in Hamilton Road.

There are also online webinars via Zoom on Monday, March 14 from 5.30pm to 6.30pm and on Tuesday, March 15 from 1pm to 2pm.

To make comments online or register for a webinar, visit berkeley-stephensonstreet.co.uk/.

Berkeley also said it would try to facilitate meetings with groups or stakeholders about the plans.