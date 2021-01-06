First homes set to go on sale at development in Silvertown

Published: 10:59 AM January 6, 2021

A computer generated image of one of the buildings at the Pontoon Reach housing development in Silvertown. - Credit: Redrow

The first apartments at a major housing development in Silvertown, which will have 295 homes across four buildings, are set to go on sale.

Pontoon Reach, in Thames Road adjacent to North Woolwich Road, will feature a mix of studio flats, homes with one to three bedrooms and duplex apartments set over two floors.

Housebuilder Redrow and housing association Peabody, which have partnered on the development, expect the first homes to be completed this summer.

The 69 homes in the River Walk building will be available to buy from January 16.

These homes are eligible for the London Help to Buy scheme, which gives first-time buyers access to a 40 per cent, five-year equity-free loan from the government.

Redrow Greater London sales director Neil Bowron said: “The Royal Docks has transformed dramatically in recent years into a thriving residential neighbourhood with excellent connectivity to Canary Wharf, the City and beyond.

“The much-anticipated release of Pontoon Reach by two of the UK’s leading developers brings high quality homes, where first-time buyers will also have the rare opportunity to purchase using Help to Buy, making these homes even more accessible to Londoners.”

Each apartment will have a balcony or private terrace from the kitchen and living area, while residents will also have access to landscaped courtyards and a roof terrace.

A kitchen in an apartment at Pontoon Reach. - Credit: Redrow

Pontoon Reach is a short walk from a riverfront promenade and Thames Barrier Park - one of the longest stretches of green space along the river - as well as Pontoon Dock DLR station, which provides quick connections to Canary Wharf.

Peabody director of sales and marketing Lisa Crush said: “This corner of east London has experienced a dramatic change over recent years, forging an exciting new riverside neighbourhood for homebuyers to enjoy living the lifestyle they desire, without compromise.

“We are very pleased to be bringing much-needed new homes to the capital alongside Redrow and helping to create further opportunity for aspiring first time buyers to start their homeownership journey at an affordable level.”

Prices at Pontoon Reach start at £330,000.