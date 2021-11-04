Plans for 1,600 homes in Royal Docks submitted to council

Plans to build 1,600 new homes on the banks of the Thames in the Royal Docks have been submitted to Newham Council. - Credit: London City Airport

Plans to build 1,600 new homes in the Royal Docks have been submitted to Newham Council.

Flats would be spread across several buildings, with the proposal also making provision for shops and offices.

The scheme - designed by Glen Howells and Hal Architects - also features space for a new primary school to be built.

The tallest of the buildings would be 18 storeys tall, with those which are taller mooted to sit next to three-storey townhouses and alongside the designated commercial space.

A large new public park will sit in the centre of the development, and an outdoor swimming pool will also be included as part of the leisure building next to the park.

The planned site is currently used by warehouses by the river, with developers Ballymore aiming to demolish these and complete work on the new village by 2027.

John Mulryan, group managing director at Ballymore, said: “As well as providing much-needed new homes for London, our vision is to create an area that excites and inspires, opening up the riverfront for everyone and forming a vibrant, dynamic and amenity-rich new neighbourhood.”







