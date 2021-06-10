Building work on 180 homes in Plaistow gets underway
- Credit: Vistry Partnerships
The mayor of Newham has kickstarted building work on 180 homes in Plaistow.
Rokhsana Fiaz joined a ground breaking ceremony at Plaistow Hub where the dwellings and community facilities are going up.
The scheme, being built by Stratford based Vistry Partnerships, includes a library, neighbourhood centre, supermarket, gym, café and piazza.
Ms Fiaz said: "I am delighted to have officially kicked off construction on this exciting project."
Designed by the architect Pitman Tozer, work is expected to be completed in summer 2023.
It will be constructed on two sites at London Road and Valetta Grove.
The London Road site consists of a 23-storey building with 100 homes for private rent.
Valetta Grove will provide 82 private rental homes over 15 floors.
The project from Populo Living, the council’s housing firm, will see the money generated used to fund 112 "affordable" homes in Newham.
The hub is helping to fund 77 "affordable" homes in Grange Road, 15 in Baxter Road, 12 in Chargeable Lane and eight shared ownership intermediate "affordable" homes in Manor Road.