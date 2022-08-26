Images show what new-look Carpenters Estate could look like

A CGI of what part of the new-look Carpenters Estate could look like - Credit: Proctor and Matthews, Metropolitan Workshop

An outline masterplan for the £1billion regeneration of the Carpenters Estate in Stratford has been submitted.

Computer-generated images of what the 2,152-home scheme could look like have also been revealed by Newham Council's housing delivery company Populo Living.

London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) approved plans to refurbish James Riley Point in May, which is the opening phase of the project.

This work will see the first 136 homes completed by 2025, a Populo Living spokesperson added.

An aerial view of how the Carpenters Estate could look - Credit: Proctor and Matthews, Metropolitan Workshop

Half of the 2,152 homes overall are proposed to be at social rent.

Newham mayor Rokhsana Fiaz said: "We are making substantial progress with the Carpenters Estate restoration and regeneration programme.

"Submitting the outline masterplan is a demonstration of our commitment to transforming the estate into a vibrant community and neighbourhood instead of a ghost town languishing.

This image shows how Jupp Road could be when the project is complete - Credit: Proctor and Matthews, Metropolitan Workshop

"With £1billion of investment in the Carpenters Estate, we are showing the scale of my administration’s ambition for our residents.”

Work on the refurbishment of James Riley Point will start later this year.

The second phase would then follow, which includes refurbishment works on the 167-flat Lund Point high rise and new family housing in the surrounding area.

A view of what Gibbins Road could look like - Credit: Proctor and Matthews, Metropolitan Workshop

The planned regeneration also includes a new community centre, green spaces and hundreds of job opportunities, according to Populo Living.

The spokesperson said: "As part of the council’s climate emergency response, 314 existing homes on the estate will be restored to the highest green economy standards ensuring all existing council tenants, homeowners and those with a right to return can remain on the estate."

The move to submit the masterplan for outline planning approval comes after residents were balloted on the plans last year.

The 66 per cent turnout included current estate residents and those who had moved away from the estate but have a right to return.

A majority (73pc) voted in favour of the regeneration.



