Forest Gate flats bid gets green light despite neighbours' objections

Published: 5:57 PM July 27, 2021 Updated: 5:58 PM July 27, 2021

A screenshot of the development from the meeting of Newham Council's local development committee. - Credit: LBN

Plans to build eight flats have been given the green light despite objections.

Members of Newham Council's local development committee approved the proposals for Forest Gate at a meeting on Monday (July 26).

The plot spans two end of terrace properties in Oakdale Road and St George's Square. - Credit: Google

The scheme sees three blocks rising two to four storeys on a plot spanning two ends of terrace houses in Oakdale Road and St George's Square.

The existing end of terraced houses in Oakdale Road would be demolished, while only the façade of that in St George's Square would be kept.

The meeting heard both houses were converted into flats without planning permission, but due to the passage of time, were now deemed lawful.

Consultant Geoff Megarity accused the applicant of "purposefully allowing" the existing properties to fall into disrepair. - Credit: Google

You may also want to watch:

The existing properties are run down, but the car-free development's design would add a level of architectural interest to the area, councillors heard.

Newham received eight letters backing the bid, 17 against and a petition opposing the scheme with 112 signatures.

Objections came from as far afield as Manchester, Surrey and Hertfordshire.

Concerns were raised about the impact on light, overlooking, noise and dust from building work.

However, the council's planning officer deemed these to be mitigated by the bid's design.

Applicant Muddassar Kapadia explained his family had been in the community in excess of 20 years.

"We're not fly-by-night developers who will run away once planning permission is set," he said.

However, the meeting heard there were "fundamental flaws" in the bid.

Consultant Geoff Megarity, acting for objectors, said the build would "detrimentally harm" living conditions in Oakdale Road and St George's Square during and after construction.

"The design is very poor quality and results in the site being overdeveloped," he added.

He accused the applicant of "purposefully allowing" conditions at the existing properties to fall into disrepair to "unfairly" balance council planning officers' judgement in favour of the development.

The meeting heard trees would be protected by conditions and building works monitored by Newham's environmental health team.

Jérôme Lejeune, director of Agenda 21 Architects Studio, said: "There's an element of bad-mouthing towards the applicant. Give some credit, rather than trying to paint [the bid] with a bad brush."

The application was approved subject to conditions.

View it using reference 21/00685/FUL.