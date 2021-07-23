Carpenters Estate neighbours to vote on redevelopment plans

Published: 8:43 PM July 23, 2021

Plans to regenerate an estate in Stratford are to be voted on by people living there.

Newham Council cabinet chiefs voted unanimously on Tuesday, July 20 for the latest proposals for the Carpenters Estate in Stratford.

These include finalising the landlord offer and putting the plans to a vote by neighbours at the estate.

When seeking election as the Labour candidate for mayor, Rokhsana Fiaz inferred the existing mayoral model of governance was both corrupt and corrupting - Credit: Ken Mears

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz said it is the most ambitious regeneration scheme the council has pursued for 30 years.

She added: "We have a vision that's bold, but evolving and not marginalising of the existing community that has had long roots in the area.

"We have an ambition to transform the Carpenters Estate into an exciting, vibrant, sustainable, high quality, genuinely affordable area for residents."

A draft council document reveals the ballot will ask whether voters on the 28-acre estate are in favour of the proposal for the redevelopment.

Social tenants, resident homeowners as well as those whose principal home is on the estate and who have been on the council's housing register for at least a year will be eligible to vote.

The proposals are to refurbish existing homes at James Riley Point, Lund Point and Biggerstaff Terrace.

Homes and buildings in Dennison Point, Gibbins Road, Doran Walk, Jupp Road, Kennard Road, Rosher Close, Warton Road and Wilmer Lea Close would be demolished and rebuilt.

This means more than 40 per cent of existing homes would be refurbished.

New homes would range from one-bedroom to family homes with four bedrooms.

Taller blocks would be located next to the railway line and lower or midrise buildings would be built in the middle of the estate.

The revamped estate would include community and sports facilities, shops, communal gardens, play areas and a square.

Newham estimates renewing the estate will provide about 2,000 new and 300 refurbished homes.

The existing estate has 710 homes which were built between 1968 and 1972.

In September, campaigners took to the streets demanding empty homes be repopulated.

The council sought to quash rumours that homes had been left vacant in May.

Offers to existing council tenants and homeowners vary, but include a right to return for social tenants who moved away from the estate during the decant process.