New developments given the green light in Newham so far this year



Jon King

Published: 8:28 PM July 30, 2021   
Albert Island development

Here's a run down of some of the developments and redevelopments approved in Newham so far this year. - Credit: Haworth Tompkins

Have you ever wondered where developments have been approved in Newham?

Here are some of the proposals given the go-ahead in 2021 so far:

Green Street

Members of Newham Council's local development committee approved proposals for eight flats on July 26.

The scheme sees three blocks rising two to four storeys on a plot spanning two ends of terrace houses in Oakdale Road and St George's Square.

The existing end of a terraced house in Oakdale Road would be demolished, while only the façade of that in St George's Square would be kept.



Former Hartley Centre site

The plot in Barking Road used to be home to the Hartley Centre.

The plot in Barking Road used to be home to the Hartley Centre. - Credit: Google

Newham Council's strategic development committee gave the bid for 75 homes and a health centre at this corner of East Ham the thumbs up in May.

Under the plan, three red-brick blocks rising five, seven and nine storeys would be built at the vacant site in Barking Road.

Dwellings would be offered at "affordable" rents to over 55s in an attempt to free up family-sized homes elsewhere in the borough.

Albert Island

Plans to build family homes in the Royal Docks were given the green light in April.

London and Regional Properties said the 25-acre Albert Island redevelopment -  just to the east of London City Airport - would create 1,200 jobs and contribute about £3million a year to Newham's economy.

The scheme includes a mix of warehouses and a café within a building called the Ideas Factory.

A new marina, boatyard and passenger pier on the River Thames are also due to be built, along with 16 new "family homes" - eight of which are due to be social-rent affordable.

Little Ilford School

The plans include a new reception area.

The plans include a new reception area. - Credit: Rivington Street Studios

In February, plans to expand the school and build a special educational needs (SEN) hub were approved by councillors.

The scheme includes a new reception, a timber cabin for SEN pupils as well as extensions to the sports and dining halls at the school in Manor Park.

The hub, which includes a kitchen to teach life skills, would not lead to more forms of entry at Little Ilford.

Former Upton Centre

The Upton Centre closed in 2014 and was demolished in 2016.

The Upton Centre closed in 2014 and was demolished in 2016. - Credit: Google

Newham Council's scheme to build 65 homes at the Upton Centre site in Claude Road, Upton Park, was approved in February.

The scheme is for a U-shaped building rising four to five storeys with "affordable" homes and a nursery covering 362sqm.

The scheme is part-funded by City Hall, but the share depended on the project starting by March 12.

Sunborn International

An artist's impression of the proposed new hotel which could generate 45 full time jobs.

An artist's impression of the proposed new hotel which could generate 45 full time jobs. - Credit: Sunborn International

Plans to create the "most environmentally friendly" hotel in the capital were also approved in February.

Members of Newham Council's strategic development committee voted unanimously in favour of the scheme from Sunborn International Ltd.

The plan is to create up to 220 rooms in a new, 134m-long vessel brought in to replace the company's existing yacht hotel, which is moored at Royal Victoria Square near the ExCeL London exhibition centre.

Housing
Newham News




