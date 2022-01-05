News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
What a £1m home looks like in Newham compared to the rest of the world

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 4:22 PM January 5, 2022
A three-bed penthouse flat in Newham is being sold by Dexters for £1,150,000

A three-bed penthouse flat near the banks of the Thames is being sold by Dexters for £1,150,000 - Credit: Dexters

In Newham, £1m (or thereabouts) can get you a beautiful penthouse apartment overlooking the Thames.

But what about the rest of the world? 

We’ve gone fantasy house-hunting to compare what you can buy here and abroad and looked at homes for sale across the globe, from France and Australia to Dubai and New York.

Let’s start at home in Marco Polo Tower, where for £1,150,000 you can buy this three-bed flat situated directly on the riverfront.

The Canary Wharf property comes with two parking spaces

The Royal Wharf property comes with two parking spaces - Credit: Dexters

The flat is set within Marco Polo Tower, Canary Wharf

The flat is set within Marco Polo Tower, a close walk to two DLR stations - Credit: Dexters

Each bedroom benefits from floor-to-ceiling windows, luxurious bathrooms, fully fitted open plan kitchen offering dual aspect, and a wraparound balcony with views of the River Thames.

The property also comes with two secure parking spaces and is in easy reach of West Silvertown and Pontoon Dock DLR stations.

The stunning penthouse looks out over the River Thames

The stunning penthouse looks out over the River Thames - Credit: Dexters

Dexters.co.uk

Vienne, France, £935,000 (or €1,102,000) 

Huge white fairytale castle for sale in Vienne, France, for €1,102,000

For €1,102,000 you can buy a fairytale castle in France - Credit: Savills

For just under a million, you can buy a fairytale castle in the French countryside - and if you love Escape to the Chateau but don’t quite want to do the work yourself, then this one is for you, as it’s been fully refurbished. 

It has an entrance hall, salon, formal dining room and fully fitted kitchen on the ground floor, along with six upstairs bedrooms and an additional reception room in the basement. 

The former gatekeeper’s cottage has also been converted into a two-bedroom property, complete with open-plan lounge with kitchen and dining room, and there’s an extra two-bed apartment above the garage. 

Salon style dining room in a €1,102,000 fairytale castle for sale in Vienne, France

Inside this fairytale castle for sale in Vienne, France - Credit: Savills

Several other outbuildings could also be converted, and it all sits in around 3.8 hectares of mature parkland, with an additional 2.3 hectares of pasture and woodland. 

www.savills.com 

Lower Manhattan, New York, £1,130,000 ($1,500,000 USD) 

New York City apartment with exposed brick walls and period details for sale on Water Street, Manhattan

The apartment celebrates the best of 'Old New York' - Credit: Michael Weinstein/MWSTUDIO 2021/Brown Harris Stevens

This loft apartment, which was built in 1867 and converted in the late 1990s, offers all the charm of ‘Old New York’.  

It features huge 11’ ceilings, exposed brick walls and original timber columns, while three enormous double-glazed windows let in plenty of light. 

The kitchen inside a one-bed apartment for sale on Water Street, New York

The kitchen in a NYC apartment - Credit: Michael Weinstein/MWSTUDIO 2021/Brown Harris Stevens

The chef’s kitchen is well-kitted out and features high-end appliances as well as space to eat, and there is also a combined living and dining room, plus a marble-finished bathroom. 

A wall of floating bookshelves divides the rest of the living space before leading to a separate sitting room with a cosy sleeping area and a walk-in wardrobe. 

Luxury marble bathroom in a 1-bed apartment for sale on Water Street, Lower Manhattan, NYC

Inside the bathroom at this apartment for sale in Lower Manhattan, NYC - Credit: Michael Weinstein/MWSTUDIO 2021/Brown Harris Stevens

www.bhsusa.com 

Vancouver, Canada, £1,320,000 ($2,248,000 CAD) 

Reading room/study in a 2-bed apartment for sale in Vancouver, British Columbia

The apartment has two reading rooms - and stunning views - Credit: Knight Frank

Warm wooden floors and a swirling staircase give this two-storey, two-bedroom apartment a much more traditional feel than you might expect – along with a cosy fireplace in the main living room and two reading libraries. 

Luxury double bedroom with city views in a 2-bed apartment for sale in Vancouver, British Columbia

Even the bedroom has gorgeous views - Credit: Knight Frank

The master bedroom is located on the second floor and offers lovely views, and it also has a walk-in wardrobe and an en suite bathroom.

Open-plan living space in a stylish two-bed apartment for sale in Vancouver, BC

This two-storey, two-bedroom apartment has come up for sale in Vancouver for $2,248,000 CAD - Credit: Knight Frank

The second bedroom benefits from its own en-suite and also has a window seat to make the most of the views. Double-height windows allow you to look out over the Vancouver mountains. 

www.knightfrank.co.uk 

Dubai, UAE, £1,180,000 (AEد.إ5,753,888) 

CGI of Downtown Views II, an apartment complex in Dubai, UAE

An apartment in Downtown Views II, Dubai, offers a whole new lifestyle - Credit: Chestertons

For £1.2m, you can buy a whole new lifestyle. This four-bedroom apartment is located in Downtown Views II, a chic apartment and leisure complex overlooking the Burj Khalifa, with the iconic Dubai Mall virtually on its doorstep.  

CGI of an apartment in Downtown Views II, Dubai, UAE

A CGI of the living room at an apartment in Downtown Views II, Dubai - Credit: Chestertons

It is also surrounded by high-end hotels, iconic restaurants and a state-of-the-art health club. 

CGI of a double bedroom in a luxe apartment for sale in Dubai, UAE

A CGI of one of the bedrooms in Downtown Views, Dubai, which overlooks the rest of the city - Credit: Savills

Inside, the rooms are light, airy and modern and include a contemporary and well-fitted kitchen. Floor-to-ceiling windows maximise the views. 

www.chestertons.co.uk 

Noosaville, Australia, £1,185,000 ($2,200,000 AUD) 

View overlooking a pool at a 4-bed house in Noosaville, QLD, which is for sale for $2.2m

This four-bedroom, two-bathroom house in Noosaville, Queensland, is for sale for $2,200,000 - Credit: Noosa Estate Agents

This single-storey property is positioned in the heart of Noosa Waters in Queensland and is described as an “oasis”, offering a gorgeous pool and beautifully landscaped gardens. 

Beautiful bright blue pool in the grounds of a 4-bed home in Noosaville, Queensland

The pool and gardens at Seagull Court is an oasis - Credit: Noosa Estate Agents

It has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, formal and informal living areas and a spacious modern kitchen, which is well-fitted with high-end appliances and blends beautifully with the outdoor space. 

Contemporary living space in a 4-bed bungalow for sale in Noosaville, Queensland, for $2.2m

One of the living areas at this four-bed home for sale in Noosaville, Queensland - Credit: Noosa Estate Agents

The property also backs on to a natural reserve park and has a large double garage. 

www.noosaestateagents.com 

Eagles Nest, Barbados, £1,200,000 ($1,600,000 USD) 

Eagles Nest, a modern four-bedroom villa for sale in Grand View, Barbados

Eagles Nest is a four-bedroom villa - Credit: Chestertons

There are both sea and country views on offer at this four-bedroom villa in Barbados, which comprises a spacious modern kitchen, formal dining room with wet bar, living room and office. 

Beautiful formal entrance lobby in a luxury villa for sale in St Thomas, Barbados

Inside the entrance hall at Eagles Nest, a villa for sale in Barbados - Credit: Chestertons

The main house has three bedrooms – including a master with en suite and patio doors that open out on to the sun deck – and the fourth bedroom is located in the separate cottage, which also has its own bathroom and a kitchenette. 

Covered sun terrace and pool at a 4-bed villa for sale in St Thomas, Barbados

The pool and garden at Eagles Nest - Credit: Chestertons

Outside there is a free-form pool with a jacuzzi as well as a large garden, sun deck, terrace, garage and kennels. 

www.chestertons.co.uk 

Front entrance porch to a custom built 4-bed home for sale in Nevada, USA, for $1.25m

This four-bedroom home in Nevada is for sale for $1.25m - Credit: The Agency

Henderson, Nevada, £940,000 ($1,250,000 USD) 

Coming in at just under a million is this four-bedroom, five-bathroom custom home, which is part of a guard-gated community south of Las Vegas. 

Open-plan living space in a luxury $1.25m home for sale in Nevada, USA

The kitchen and dining space at this four-bed, single-storey home for sale south of Las Vegas - Credit: The Agency

The property offers open and airy living spaces, as well as spa-inspired en-suites and a recently renovated kitchen featuring custom-made cabinets, high-end appliances and instant hot water.

Outdoor pool with diving board and sun terrace at a 4-bed home for sale in Nevada, USA

The pool has a slide and a diving board - Credit: The Agency

In the back garden there is a large swimming pool, featuring a slide and diving board, as well as a fire pit, stage, rain arch water feature and plenty of lush, green grass. The property also has a three-car garage. 

www.theagencyre.com 

Please note: all prices in GBP are based on current exchange rates at the time of writing.

