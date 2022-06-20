Homes under the Planner: Applications lodged and approved in Newham
- Credit: Google
Are you interested in what developments could be coming to your area?
Take a look at our round-up of four notable planning applications across the borough received or decided by Newham Council in the last 30 days.
For more information about these proposals and a full list of applications, visit the council's planning portal.
Approved
Where: The Dukes Head, 593 Barking Road, East Ham E6 2LW
What: Change of use and partial demolition of existing, listed building and construct of a four-storey residential extension to create 18 flats.
When: Approved on June 7
Reference: 20/02193/LBC
Works involve the partial conversion and refurbishment of the Grade II listed Dukes Head pub along with 328m2 of community use floor space - a business training centre - on the ground floor.
The residences will be made up of eight one-bedroom, three two-bedroom and seven three-bedroom flats.
There will also be cycle parking and refuse storage facilities.
Approved
Where: The Gatehouse, 230B Grange Road, Plaistow E13 0HG
What: Demolish existing, detached, two-storey house and redevelop the site to provide six flats, with associated landscaping and cycle storage.
When: Approved on June 16.
Reference: 22/00403/FUL
The site is on a corner plot by the entrance to East London Cemetery and Crematorium.
Design features of the new building will match those of a recently built, three-storey apartment block directly opposite it, creating a "gateway feature" to the cemetery, according to the application.
Submitted
Where: 353 Upton Lane, Forest Gate E7 9PT
What: Demolish existing block of flats on the corner of Boleyn Road and construct a five-storey building with nine homes.
When: Application validated on June 7.
Reference: 21/03144/FUL
The new dwellings would be comprised of three three-bedroom, four two-bedroom and two one-bedroom flats.
Plans include associated cycle and refuse storage and shop on the ground floor, with storage room in the basement.
Approved
Where: 670 Barking Road, Plaistow E13 9JY
What: Extend the roof, alter the existing building and construct a partly two-storey, partly three-storey building to add four new homes.
When: Plans approved on June 7.
Reference: 22/00900/FUL
The site is currently made up of a three-storey block with three flats and a vacant part of land along Barking Road.
It is located opposite the Barking Road Community Centre, on the corner of New City Road.