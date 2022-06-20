Plans have been approved to refurbish the Grade II listed Dukes Head pub in East Ham to accommodate 18 flats - Credit: Google

Take a look at our round-up of four notable planning applications across the borough received or decided by Newham Council in the last 30 days.

For more information about these proposals and a full list of applications, visit the council's planning portal.

Approved

Where: The Dukes Head, 593 Barking Road, East Ham E6 2LW

What: Change of use and partial demolition of existing, listed building and construct of a four-storey residential extension to create 18 flats.

When: Approved on June 7

Reference: 20/02193/LBC

Works involve the partial conversion and refurbishment of the Grade II listed Dukes Head pub along with 328m2 of community use floor space - a business training centre - on the ground floor.

The residences will be made up of eight one-bedroom, three two-bedroom and seven three-bedroom flats.

There will also be cycle parking and refuse storage facilities.

Approved

Plans have been approved to demolish this house on Grange Road Plaistow and redevelop the site to provide six flats - Credit: Google

Where: The Gatehouse, 230B Grange Road, Plaistow E13 0HG

What: Demolish existing, detached, two-storey house and redevelop the site to provide six flats, with associated landscaping and cycle storage.

When: Approved on June 16.

Reference: 22/00403/FUL

The site is on a corner plot by the entrance to East London Cemetery and Crematorium.

Design features of the new building will match those of a recently built, three-storey apartment block directly opposite it, creating a "gateway feature" to the cemetery, according to the application.

Submitted

Plans have been submitted to demolish the existing block of flats on the corner of Upton Lane and Boleyn Road to build a new one made up of nine homes - Credit: Google

Where: 353 Upton Lane, Forest Gate E7 9PT

What: Demolish existing block of flats on the corner of Boleyn Road and construct a five-storey building with nine homes.

When: Application validated on June 7.

Reference: 21/03144/FUL

The new dwellings would be comprised of three three-bedroom, four two-bedroom and two one-bedroom flats.

Plans include associated cycle and refuse storage and shop on the ground floor, with storage room in the basement.

Approved

Four flats will be added to this building in Plaistow after plans were approved - Credit: Google

Where: 670 Barking Road, Plaistow E13 9JY

What: Extend the roof, alter the existing building and construct a partly two-storey, partly three-storey building to add four new homes.

When: Plans approved on June 7.

Reference: 22/00900/FUL

The site is currently made up of a three-storey block with three flats and a vacant part of land along Barking Road.

It is located opposite the Barking Road Community Centre, on the corner of New City Road.