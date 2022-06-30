Architects chosen to lead 1,750 home Canning Town masterplan design

A masterplan for a 1,750 home regeneration project in Canning Town is to be created.

The new homes, which will be low-carbon, are planned to be on a 10-hectare site spanning north and south of the A13.

It includes the Mona, Aviary and Beckton Estate, Edwin and Ferrier Estate, and Kennedy, Lawrence, Bothwell, Formunt and Forty Acre Estate.

Architecture company Jestico + Whiles said it had been appointed to lead the development's design for Newham Council alongside a group of other architecture and urban design firms.

The proposals will be co-designed with the estate residents through a series of activities, public exhibitions, meetings, forums and co-design workshops, Jestico + Whiles said.

These will focus on responding to the concerns and aspirations of both the council and residents.

An image of the regeneration sites either side of the A13 - Credit: Google

As well as delivering new homes, the development is expected to deliver community spaces, extensive public realm and landscaping, as well as improved links to the wider area.

All eligible current residents of the estates will have the opportunity to continue living on the new development.

Jestico + Whiles said the new homes will meet the housing needs of residents, adding that 50 per cent of the homes will be "genuinely affordable".

The new development aims to deliver “residents’ vision for a vibrant, safe and healthy neighbourhood, easily accessible to Canning Town centre that will deliver quality and well-designed affordable, inclusive and adaptive homes that meet the needs of the local community”, and adopt a sustainable strategy for energy, waste and water management.

Jestico + Whiles project lead Alex Luria said: “We are thrilled to be working on this project with the London Borough of Newham.

"We are proud to be joined by a group of great designers with a diversity of knowledge and experience to bring our submission's central ideas of engagement, sustainability and co-design to fruition.

"The team shares the wider Newham community’s aspirations for the site, and we are looking forward to working closely with the council to deliver something special.”

A planning application for the development's first phase is expected to be submitted later this year and an outline masterplan in 2023.