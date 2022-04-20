News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Multiple fire engines and 25 firefighters called to tackle Manor Park house fire

Ben Lynch

Published: 6:59 PM April 20, 2022
London Fire Brigade attended the incident on Tuesday, November 2.

Four fire engines and roughly 25 firefighters were called to a fire at a house earlier today (April 20) in Rixsen Road, Manor Park. 

No injuries or fatalities have been reported, with a woman and three children leaving the property before the fire brigade arrived. 

Part of a single storey extension at the house was damaged by the fire, plus part of another extension of a neighbouring home. 

The brigade was called at 2:35pm, and the fire was reported as being under control just under an hour later, by 3:23pm. 

It was attended by crews from East Ham, Stratford, Plaistow and Ilford. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

