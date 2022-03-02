News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Man treated by medics following Silvertown flat blaze

Sally Patterson

Published: 11:16 AM March 2, 2022
Firefighters tackled a flat fire in Connaught Road, Silvertown this morning (March 2)

Firefighters tackled a flat fire in Connaught Road, Silvertown this morning (March 2)

A man required medical attention after a flat caught fire in Silvertown.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to Connaught Road at 9.03am this morning - March 2.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters tackled the blaze in the three roomed flat on the third floor, which was damaged by the fire.

An LFB spokesperson said one man left the flat before the brigade arrived and was treated on scene by London Ambulance Service.

Crews from Plaistow, East Ham, Poplar and Stratford stations attended the incident.

The spokesperson said the fire was under control by 10am and the cause is under investigation. 

