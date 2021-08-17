News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder

Homes completed at Stratford development

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 11:18 AM August 17, 2021   
Legacy Wharf, Stratford

A CGI of the Legacy Wharf development in Stratford. - Credit: Bellway London

Construction of housing at a development in Stratford has been completed, with the final homes set to go on sale.

Bellway London has built 146 apartments at Legacy Wharf, off Cook's Road, which is transforming a former industrial site near Pudding Mill Lane station into a residential community.

The development on the southern edge of the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, overlooking Bow Back River, includes an on-site gym, concierge service and communal courtyard gardens.

Sales director Emma Hamlett said: “Legacy Wharf has become a sought-after development due to its prime location in a fast-growing area of London, building on the long-lasting legacy of Olympic success."

Twenty homes within the Channel Sea Court building will be available to reserve when they are released for sale.

Legacy Wharf is the first of three phases of building planned in Stratford by Bellway London, which is finalising proposals for phases two and three to submit for planning approval.

Housing
Planning and Development
Stratford News

