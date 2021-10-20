241-home development at Royal Albert Wharf marks 12-storey milestone

Published: 3:12 PM October 20, 2021

A housing development that forms part of a landmark regeneration project in the Royal Docks has reached a construction milestone.

The latest phase of the Royal Albert Wharf regeneration, Gallions Place, is made up of 241 mixed-tenure homes and 1,500sqm of mixed-use space.

Construction of Gallions Place began in August last year and it has reached its highest point, with the largest of three blocks now standing at 12 storeys.

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz and deputy mayor of London for housing and residential development Tom Copley attended a topping out ceremony last week.

Ms Fiaz said: “I know how important a home is, from my own personal experience of losing my family home, and why affordable housing for local people is a cause that is so close to my heart.

“That’s why I am very pleased that more affordable homes are being built as part of the amazing regeneration of the Royal Docks, and I pledge to keep working hard each day to provide more affordable homes for our residents across Newham."

The development, located between the docks and Gallions Reach DLR station, will provide 47 homes for affordable and social rents, 48 for shared ownership and 146 for private sale.

It will also include a new urban park with children’s play areas and walking and cycling routes to improve connectivity.

Gallions Place is a joint venture between Notting Hill Genesis and Vistry Partnerships London.

Notting Hill Genesis group director of development John Hughes said: “Royal Albert Wharf has been incredibly popular with residents and we know this next phase will be no exception.

“Our aim is not just to build new homes, but to create new and exciting communities and this development has been a huge success story.”

Final handover of Gallions Place is due in early 2023, with the entire Royal Albert Wharf project expected to be completed in 2024.

By the time the regeneration project is finished, it will have created more than 1,850 new homes - at least 40 per cent of which will be “affordable” - and 9,173 sqm of commercial space.