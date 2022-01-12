Manor Farm Care Home on High Street South, East Ham has not had hot water since Friday (January 7) - Credit: Google Maps

Residents in an East Ham care home have been left without hot water for at least four days.

Manor Farm general manager Seye Fadipe told the Recorder it has not had a working hot water system since Friday - January 7 - and that the problem is due to be fixed today (January 12).

The manager said this was the "earliest possible date for installation" as it is a commercial water heater.

However, a concerned relative of a resident, who did not want to be named, claims this issue has been ongoing since December 28.

They further claim that alongside having no hot water, the heating has also been broken.

The relative told this paper: "There are people in there freezing, it's awful.

"Residents aren't being cleaned properly, they're just having their faces wiped, and so there is no personal care.

"[My relative] is begging me to get them out of there."

Visitors have also been banned from going inside the High Street South care home due to a recent Covid-19 "outbreak".

The manager confirmed: "Except where it is an emergency and the visitor is an ‘essential giver’ as defined in the government guidance, there are currently no visits and no new admissions to the home.

"This is to protect residents, staff and visitors."

However, the relative stressed this is making it even more difficult to check on the welfare of those inside the home.

"I am so worried about [my relative's] wellbeing, their chest was rattling before the heating went off so I can't even imagine how bad it is now," they said.

"Concern doesn't even come close to how I'm feeling."

Manor Farm's Seye Fadipe added: "We fully recognise that this has impacted our residents, and we have put contingency plans in place to ensure that residents are properly and safely cared for during this period.

"We’d like to thank our residents and their relatives for their support through this."