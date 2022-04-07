Newham to submit Carpenters Estate regeneration planning application

Newham Council is set to submit a planning application for the regeneration of the Carpenters Estate.

Cabinet members unanimously approved the submission of outline plans to the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC), which makes planning decisions relating to the area in and around the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

The masterplan would see 2,175 homes delivered on a site next to the park and West Ham United’s London Stadium in Stratford.

More than 1,850 would be new homes, with another 317 homes refurbished.

The council said at least half the homes would be affordable for Newham residents, to help tackle the issue of affordable housing in the borough.

Newham has around 27,000 people on its housing waiting list and 4,500 families in temporary accommodation, as rent prices continue to rise.

Many of the old buildings on the site will have to be demolished to make way for several new modern flat blocks.

The council said it had worked closely with Newham residents to come up with a plan.

A ballot of estate residents saw 73 per cent vote in favour of going ahead with the regeneration.

If it gets final approval, the council’s scheme will see homes restored or replaced, new shops added and aims to provide better access to transport links.

The new estate would be largely pedestrianised, with pathways and cycle lanes linking the buildings.

The plans also include a number of small parks for residents.

Newham mayor Rokhsana Fiaz and Shabhan Mohammed, lead member for housing, welcomed the plan and wrote: “This report signifies another key milestone for the Carpenters Estate restoration and regeneration programme underway, following the decisive vote by residents living on the estate and those with the right to return to give the ‘green light’ to the landlord offer and masterplan ballot held in December 2021.

“The LLDC local planning authority will commence with the process of seeking approval through its planning committee; and subject to the determination by the planning committee the long overdue restoration and regeneration of the Carpenters Estate can finally begin.”

The plans will now be sent to the LLDC.