'Life-saving' service at Canning Town homeless charity scoops £150k
- Credit: Caritas Anchor House
A "life-saving" service helping homeless people rebuild their lives has received a six-figure funding boost.
Caritas Anchor House provides a safe place to stay and a range of support for people in Newham.
The charity, based in Barking Road, Canning Town, has been awarded a £150,000 grant from City Bridge Trust, which is the City of London Corporation’s charities funder.
The money will pay for the role of a mental health lead who will coordinate efforts to help those in need of support.
Former cabbie Richard, who would prefer to only use his first name, found himself on the streets after losing his partner to cancer.
You may also want to watch:
He suffers from PTSD as a result of trauma from abuse he suffered as a child.
After being offered a place at Caritas Anchor House, he received his first mental health assessment and took part in counselling. He now lives in his own flat in West Ham.
Most Read
- 1 Engineering student wins place at Princeton University
- 2 Free fitness sessions on offer in Newham as parkrun returns
- 3 Ex-McDonald's crew member in final of national awards honouring those shaping business world
- 4 West Ham sign World Cup-winning goalkeeper Alphonse Areola on loan
- 5 The secondary schools in Newham rated outstanding by Ofsted
- 6 More than 20 places in Newham hit by flooding, council says
- 7 Fried chicken outlet to open at Westfield in Stratford
- 8 Leyton Orient sign Theo Archibald on loan from Lincoln City
- 9 Forest Gate flats bid gets green light despite neighbours' objections
- 10 Huge new charity kitchen aims to produce 100,000 meals east London people this summer
Richard said: "Slowly but surely I started to reconstruct my life. The sessions gave me a new focus and it was like the weight was lifted off my shoulders.
"My outlook on life has changed completely and it has saved my life, without a shadow of doubt.
"I feel like there is hope - a chance that I can rebuild my position in society."
City Bridge Trust chairman Giles Shilson said: "It’s clear from the testimony from people who’ve been helped by Caritas Anchor House that it provides a vital and in some cases life-saving role in helping people turn their lives around.
"This funding will enable people, who in many cases have complex issues, to receive the support they need to build their resilience and self-esteem and make the transition into independent living."
Last year, 365 people were referred to Caritas Anchor House - more than twice the number it can accommodate.
It was able to help 278 people, 137 of whom have since moved on - 95 into homes of their own and 42 into short-term accommodation or support services.
Caritas Anchor House Trust manager, James McNicholas, said: "We work with people who face a lot of barriers in accessing services, who often have low self-esteem, high levels of isolation and lack the soft skills and confidence to achieve their goals.
"We offer support so that those we are here to help can take the lead in their own recovery and to develop the skills that mean they can sustain their tenancy in a new home and leave homelessness behind for good."