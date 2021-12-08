News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News > Housing

Canning Town fire 'involving freezer' prompts safety warnings

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 10:11 AM December 8, 2021
Updated: 10:13 AM December 8, 2021
A fire broke out on Ordnance Road, Canning Town last night (December 7)

A fire broke out on Ordnance Road, Canning Town last night (December 7) - Credit: London Fire Brigade

A Canning Town house fire thought to have involved a freezer has prompted safety warnings over white goods.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to the maisonette fire last night (December 7) at 6.31pm.

Part of the basement of the split-level maisonette on Ordnance Road was damaged by fire.

Two people left the building before the brigade arrived and there were no reports of any injuries.

The fire is believed to have been accidental and involved a freezer.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “If your white goods start making a strange noise, don’t ignore it.

"If you think there’s a problem always unplug it and contact the manufacturer or a qualified repair technician.

Most Read

  1. 1 Newham primary schools top national league tables
  2. 2 Canning Town fire 'involving freezer' prompts safety warnings
  3. 3 'Strict licensing laws and pandemic to blame for Newham exodus,' letting agent claims
  1. 4 £1m Newham lottery ticket winner finally claims their jackpot prize
  2. 5 Service users overcharged total of £5m by council accounting 'screw up'
  3. 6 First Omicron case reported in Newham
  4. 7 Man jailed for rape after attacking woman walking back from Canning Town
  5. 8 O's boss Jackett heaps praise on entire side not just Drinan and Smith
  6. 9 Report: 'Significant improvement' in Newham's parks
  7. 10 Festive events and family days out in east London this weekend

"Most fires where white goods are the source of ignition are not down to anything you have done – so always make sure you register your appliances as you’ll be informed if any issues are identified with the product you’ve bought."

London Fire Brigade
London Live News
Newham News
East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Man attacked in Forest Gate, Newham, on October 29 2021

London Live News

'Extremely violent' Forest Gate robbery filmed by onlookers

Sally Patterson

Logo Icon
A collage of nine images of people police wish to identify

London Live News

12 people wanted after unlinked Newham robberies

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
View of The Crystal from above

Greater London Authority

'London is moving east': City Hall's Crystal move confirmed for New Year

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Strong gales are expected to hit London this Tuesday (December 7). 

Weather warning issued ahead of expected gale force winds in London

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon