A fire broke out on Ordnance Road, Canning Town last night (December 7) - Credit: London Fire Brigade

A Canning Town house fire thought to have involved a freezer has prompted safety warnings over white goods.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to the maisonette fire last night (December 7) at 6.31pm.

Part of the basement of the split-level maisonette on Ordnance Road was damaged by fire.

Two people left the building before the brigade arrived and there were no reports of any injuries.

The fire is believed to have been accidental and involved a freezer.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “If your white goods start making a strange noise, don’t ignore it.

"If you think there’s a problem always unplug it and contact the manufacturer or a qualified repair technician.

"Most fires where white goods are the source of ignition are not down to anything you have done – so always make sure you register your appliances as you’ll be informed if any issues are identified with the product you’ve bought."