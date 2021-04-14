News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Housing campaigners to stage protest in Canning Town over empty homes

Jon King

Published: 12:23 PM April 14, 2021   
Canning Town

A protest is being staged in Canning Town to raise awareness of empty homes. - Credit: Google

A protest is being staged to raise awareness of empty homes, overcrowded housing and temporary accommodation. 

Campaigners from East London People Before Profit (ELPBP) have organised the action to take place in Canning Town on Saturday, April 17.

Protesters are expected to raise banners outside developments with no social housing, empty council and housing association homes as well as residential buildings left vacant for a long time.

ELPBP member Miriam Scharf said: "We think this action is necessary in Newham. There are 30,000 on the council waiting list."

The organisers have said the action will be socially distanced, masked and with sanitiser available.

It forms part of a national Empty Homes Day of Action which has been backed by Action on Empty Homes, The Big Issue, Defend Council Housing, Disabled People Against Cuts, Homes For All, Social Housing Action Campaign, People Before Profit, Street Storage, Streets Kitchen and union Unite.

Members of the public are invited to meet at 11am outside Morrisons carpark in Silvertown Way, Canning Town.

