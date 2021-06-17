Average house price in Newham slides again after record February
- Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images
The average house price in Newham fell for the second consecutive month in April after a record peak in February, new figures reveal.
However, the average of £382,016 in April was still the fifth highest on record, £14,728 higher than a year earlier (£367,288), according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
The top five average house prices in the borough since records began in 1995 have all been in the five months from last December to April this year.
The then-record of £387,427 in December continued to rise over the next two months to a new high of £392,988 in February, before a marginal decrease in March (£392,543).
That downtick ended five consecutive months of house price growth from October last year.
You may also want to watch:
In the UK, the typical property value fell by £5,000 to £251,000 in April after also reaching a record high in March, ending 11 months of consecutive growth.
London had the lowest annual growth (3.3 per cent) of any region for the fifth consecutive month.
Most Read
- 1 The Boleyn Tavern in East Ham to welcome back punters after £1.5m restoration
- 2 11 films and TV shows shot in Newham
- 3 London Stadium to host mass Covid-19 jabs event for north east Londoners
- 4 Delta variant accounts for majority of Covid cases in much of east London
- 5 Thunderstorms, heavy rain forecast as Met Office issues yellow warnings
- 6 Chief nurse of England praises Newham specialist school nurses
- 7 US burger chain Wendy's set to open first London restaurant in Stratford
- 8 It's been a busy week at Leyton Orient with plenty of signings expected
- 9 Richard House Children's Hospice sensory garden equipment stolen
- 10 Average house price in Newham slides again after record February
ONS head of economic statistics Sam Beckett said: "Last month's figure was probably inflated as buyers rushed to complete purchases because the tax breaks on housing transactions were initially due to conclude at the end of March.
"House prices continued to increase when compared with last year, with London once again showing the lowest annual growth, with the slowing of prices most apparent within inner London boroughs."