Interested in what developments could be coming to the borough?

Take a look at our round-up of applications received or determined by Newham Council over the past 30 days.

Please note that this list is non-exhaustive - further information is available on the council's planning portal.

Submitted

An application has been submitted to demolish the existing rear extension of this building to erect a new five-storey extension to provide eight flats - Credit: Google Maps

What: This application seeks to demolish the existing rear extension of this building to erect a new five-storey extension to provide eight flats.

Where: 2 High Street South, East Ham, E6 6EU

When: Application validated - April 26

Reference: 22/01003/FUL

Further information: An existing five-bedroom flat would be retained as part of the plans.

The new units would be comprised of four one-bedroom, two two-bedroom and two three-bedroom flats.

Submitted

An application has been submitted to change the use of this defunct surgery in Plaistow into flats - Credit: Google Maps

What: This application aims to convert this defunct medical surgery in Plaistow into two flats; one two-bedroom, the other one-bedroom.

Where: 12 Esk Road, Plaistow, E13 8LJ

When: Application validated - April 28

Reference: 22/00929/FUL

Further information: The Esk Road Medical Centre closed on September 30 last year; the surgery's patients were dispersed to other local practices.

Approved

An application to change the use of this ground floor from a retail unit to a restaurant has been approved - Credit: Google Maps

What: This application is to change the use of a retail unit on the ground floor of this building into a restaurant.

Where: 2 Barking Road, East Ham, E6 3BP

When: Application approved - May 10

Reference: 22/00444/FUL

Further information: This site sits opposite the Boleyn Public House, which is designated as a Grade II Listed Building.

Approved

An application to demolish these buildings for redevelopment into two retail units and three flats has been approved - Credit: Google Maps

What: This application seeks to demolish the existing units to erect a new three-storey building comprised of two retail units and three residential dwellings.

Where: 113-117 Woodgrange Road, Forest Gate, E7 0EP

When: Application approved - May 12

Reference: 21/02716/FUL

Further information: The three residential dwellings will be made up of two studios and one three-bedroom flat.