Homes under the Planner: Applications lodged and approved in Newham
Interested in what developments could be coming to the borough?
Take a look at our round-up of applications received or determined by Newham Council over the past 30 days.
Please note that this list is non-exhaustive - further information is available on the council's planning portal.
Submitted
What: This application seeks to demolish the existing rear extension of this building to erect a new five-storey extension to provide eight flats.
Where: 2 High Street South, East Ham, E6 6EU
When: Application validated - April 26
Reference: 22/01003/FUL
Further information: An existing five-bedroom flat would be retained as part of the plans.
The new units would be comprised of four one-bedroom, two two-bedroom and two three-bedroom flats.
Submitted
What: This application aims to convert this defunct medical surgery in Plaistow into two flats; one two-bedroom, the other one-bedroom.
Where: 12 Esk Road, Plaistow, E13 8LJ
When: Application validated - April 28
Reference: 22/00929/FUL
Further information: The Esk Road Medical Centre closed on September 30 last year; the surgery's patients were dispersed to other local practices.
Approved
What: This application is to change the use of a retail unit on the ground floor of this building into a restaurant.
Where: 2 Barking Road, East Ham, E6 3BP
When: Application approved - May 10
Reference: 22/00444/FUL
Further information: This site sits opposite the Boleyn Public House, which is designated as a Grade II Listed Building.
Approved
What: This application seeks to demolish the existing units to erect a new three-storey building comprised of two retail units and three residential dwellings.
Where: 113-117 Woodgrange Road, Forest Gate, E7 0EP
When: Application approved - May 12
Reference: 21/02716/FUL
Further information: The three residential dwellings will be made up of two studios and one three-bedroom flat.