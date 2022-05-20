News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Homes under the Planner: Applications lodged and approved in Newham

Cash Boyle

Published: 11:42 AM May 20, 2022
Application to demolish 113 - 117 Woodgrange Road, Forest Gate, has been demolished

An application to demolish these buildings for redevelopment into two retail units and three flats has been approved - Credit: Google Maps

Interested in what developments could be coming to the borough? 

Take a look at our round-up of applications received or determined by Newham Council over the past 30 days.

Please note that this list is non-exhaustive - further information is available on the council's planning portal.

Submitted

Application submitted for 2 High Street South, East Ham, E6 6EU

An application has been submitted to demolish the existing rear extension of this building to erect a new five-storey extension to provide eight flats - Credit: Google Maps

What: This application seeks to demolish the existing rear extension of this building to erect a new five-storey extension to provide eight flats.

Where: 2 High Street South, East Ham, E6 6EU

When: Application validated - April 26

Reference: 22/01003/FUL

Further information: An existing five-bedroom flat would be retained as part of the plans.

The new units would be comprised of four one-bedroom, two two-bedroom and two three-bedroom flats.

Submitted

Application has been submitted to change 12 Esk Road, Plaistow, E13 8LJ

An application has been submitted to change the use of this defunct surgery in Plaistow into flats - Credit: Google Maps

What: This application aims to convert this defunct medical surgery in Plaistow into two flats; one two-bedroom, the other one-bedroom. 

Where: 12 Esk Road, Plaistow, E13 8LJ

When: Application validated - April 28

Reference: 22/00929/FUL

Further information: The Esk Road Medical Centre closed on September 30 last year; the surgery's patients were dispersed to other local practices.

Approved

Application approved to convert 2 Barking Road, East Ham, E6 3BP

An application to change the use of this ground floor from a retail unit to a restaurant has been approved - Credit: Google Maps

What: This application is to change the use of a retail unit on the ground floor of this building into a restaurant.

Where: 2 Barking Road, East Ham, E6 3BP

When: Application approved - May 10

Reference: 22/00444/FUL

Further information: This site sits opposite the Boleyn Public House, which is designated as a Grade II Listed Building.

Approved

Application to demolish 113 - 117 Woodgrange Road, Forest Gate, has been demolished

An application to demolish these buildings for redevelopment into two retail units and three flats has been approved - Credit: Google Maps

What: This application seeks to demolish the existing units to erect a new three-storey building comprised of two retail units and three residential dwellings.

Where: 113-117 Woodgrange Road, Forest Gate, E7 0EP

When: Application approved - May 12

Reference: 21/02716/FUL 

Further information: The three residential dwellings will be made up of two studios and one three-bedroom flat.

London Live News
Newham Council
Planning and Development
Newham News

