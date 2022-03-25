Homes under the Planner: Applications lodged and approved in Newham
- Credit: Google Maps
Interested in what developments could be coming to the borough?
Take a look at our round-up of applications received or determined by Newham Council over the past 30 days.
Please note that this list is non-exhaustive - further information is available on the council's planning portal.
Submitted
What: To extend the ground, first and second floors - and add a new third floor - to the existing nursing home.
Where: 25 Folkestone Road, East Ham, E6 6BX
When: Application validated - March 11
Reference: 21/02978/FUL
Further information: The extension would add an additional 27 resident rooms to the 45 already used on the site, as well as extra communal space.
Submitted
What: To demolish the existing single-storey youth zone and erect a new two-storey building and sports hall.
Where: 340 Prince Regent Lane, West Beckton, E16 3JH
When: Application validated - March 9
Reference: 22/00579/LA3
Further information: The scheme proposes two buildings on the site set around a courtyard.
A design and access statement prepared in support of the scheme includes plans for a fitness area, computer room, music room and arts and crafts space.
Approved
What: A 21,500 capacity entertainment venue in Stratford, the entire surface of which will be covered in LED lights showing displays and adverts.
Where: Land to the west of Angel Lane, Stratford
When: Application approved - March 22
The planning committee at the London Legacy Development Corporation voted five to three in favour of the project.
Reference: 19/00097/FUL
Further information: The Madison Square Garden Sphere will be the biggest and highest-resolution screen in the world.
At 96 metres tall, it will be as high as Big Ben.
A nightclub, members lounge, restaurants and shops also feature in the plans.
Further information on this proposal can be found here.
Approved
What: Add a two-storey extension to the retained depot building; erect a six-storey residential building, a two-storey four-bedroom house and a row of five three-storey town houses to provide 48 residential units.
Where: Burgoynes Depot and Melford Garages, East Ham, E6
When: Decision issued by Newham Council - March 18
Reference: 21/03054/LA3
Further information: The scheme will accommodate 48 new homes; 32 of these will be London Affordable while 16 will be shared ownership.
It will comprise a mixture of one, two, three, four and five-bedroom properties.
One-bedroom units - with 26 provided for in the design and access statement - make up more than half of the allocation.