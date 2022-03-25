An application has been submitted to demolish the existing Shipman Youth Zone in Prince Regent Lane to erect a new two-storey youth zone - Credit: Google Maps

Submitted

An application has been submitted to extend the ground, first and second floors - as well as add a new third floor - to the Folkestone Nursing Home - Credit: Google Maps

What: To extend the ground, first and second floors - and add a new third floor - to the existing nursing home.

Where: 25 Folkestone Road, East Ham, E6 6BX

When: Application validated - March 11

Reference: 21/02978/FUL

Further information: The extension would add an additional 27 resident rooms to the 45 already used on the site, as well as extra communal space.

Submitted

An application has been submitted to demolish the existing Shipman Youth Zone in Prince Regent Lane to erect a new two-storey youth zone - Credit: Google Maps

What: To demolish the existing single-storey youth zone and erect a new two-storey building and sports hall.

Where: 340 Prince Regent Lane, West Beckton, E16 3JH

When: Application validated - March 9

Reference: 22/00579/LA3

Further information: The scheme proposes two buildings on the site set around a courtyard.

A design and access statement prepared in support of the scheme includes plans for a fitness area, computer room, music room and arts and crafts space.

Approved

An application has been approved to build the MSG Sphere in Stratford following a lengthy deliberation process - Credit: MSG

What: A 21,500 capacity entertainment venue in Stratford, the entire surface of which will be covered in LED lights showing displays and adverts.

Where: Land to the west of Angel Lane, Stratford

When: Application approved - March 22

The planning committee at the London Legacy Development Corporation voted five to three in favour of the project.

Reference: 19/00097/FUL

Further information: The Madison Square Garden Sphere will be the biggest and highest-resolution screen in the world.

At 96 metres tall, it will be as high as Big Ben.

A nightclub, members lounge, restaurants and shops also feature in the plans.

Further information on this proposal can be found here.

Approved

An application to extend the existing Burgoynes Depot and erect new buildings to provide 48 residential units has been approved subject to legal agreement - Credit: Google Maps

What: Add a two-storey extension to the retained depot building; erect a six-storey residential building, a two-storey four-bedroom house and a row of five three-storey town houses to provide 48 residential units.

Where: Burgoynes Depot and Melford Garages, East Ham, E6

When: Decision issued by Newham Council - March 18

Reference: 21/03054/LA3

Further information: The scheme will accommodate 48 new homes; 32 of these will be London Affordable while 16 will be shared ownership.

It will comprise a mixture of one, two, three, four and five-bedroom properties.

One-bedroom units - with 26 provided for in the design and access statement - make up more than half of the allocation.