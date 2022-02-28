Homes under the Planner: Applications lodged, approved or refused in Newham
- Credit: Google Maps
Interested in what developments could be coming to the borough?
Take a look at our round-up of applications received or determined by Newham Council over the past 30 days.
Please note that this list is non-exhaustive - further information is available on the council's planning portal.
Submitted
What: This application is to change the use of the basement and ground floor from a retail unit into a restaurant.
Where: 253 Green Street, Forest Gate, E7 8LJ
When: Application validated - February 14
Reference: 21/03023/FUL
Most Read
- 1 Wanted: Four jailed, two others sought after violent robberies, burglaries
- 2 Plaistow man admits killing grandmother in violent attack
- 3 Inquest: NHS worker who died from Covid-19 ‘did not feel safe’ without PPE
- 4 'A great result': Newham mayor hails deal ending Barclays legal dispute
- 5 5 of the highest paid job vacancies in London right now
- 6 Homes under the Planner: Applications lodged, approved or refused in Newham
- 7 Harrold 'gutted' to lose first game as Leyton Orient boss
- 8 Cop cleared over death of pensioner in crash
- 9 Woman, 19, 'spat at' by alleged stalker after turning down date
- 10 West Ham boss Moyes praises Soucek following win over Wolves
Further information: It's anticipated that the restaurant will employ two full-time and two part-time staff, and that the takeaway will open from 11am-11pm Sunday to Thursday and from 11am-midnight Friday and Saturday.
Granted
What: This application is to change the use of part of the ground floor east wing for use as an education training centre for the London Ambulance Service.
Where: Newham Dockside, 1000 Dockside Road, West Beckton, E16 2QU
When: Application granted - February 23
Reference: 21/00428/COU
Further information: This new training site is one of two London locations shortlisted, with the other being in Brentford, west London.
The site comprises a detached five-storey office building plus basement car park.
Refused
What: This application sought to build three retail units at the rear of 311-313 Barking Road.
Where: Land at the rear of 311-313 Barking Road, East Ham, E6 1LA
When: Application refused - February 21
Reference: 21/02892/FUL
Further information: The decision notice gave five reasons for the refusal, one of which was concern over the "poor quality and piecemeal nature" of the development.
It was also considered that the scheme would "inhibit the vitality, viability and functionality" of Newham's town centres because it sought to provide commercial space outside of an established town centre zone.