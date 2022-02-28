News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Homes under the Planner: Applications lodged, approved or refused in Newham

Cash Boyle

Published: 8:37 AM February 28, 2022
Interested in what developments could be coming to the borough? 

Take a look at our round-up of applications received or determined by Newham Council over the past 30 days.

Please note that this list is non-exhaustive - further information is available on the council's planning portal.

Submitted

Application to change use of shop at 253 Green Street, Forest Gate, London, E7 8LJ

An application to change the use of a shop in Forest Gate into a restaurant has been submitted to Newham Council - Credit: Google Maps

What: This application is to change the use of the basement and ground floor from a retail unit into a restaurant.

Where: 253 Green Street, Forest Gate, E7 8LJ

When: Application validated - February 14 

Reference: 21/03023/FUL

Further information: It's anticipated that the restaurant will employ two full-time and two part-time staff, and that the takeaway will open from 11am-11pm Sunday to Thursday and from 11am-midnight Friday and Saturday.

Granted

An application to put LAS training centre at Newham Dockside, 1000 Dockside Road, West Beckton, London, E16 2QU

An application to alter an office space to use as an education training centre for the London Ambulance Service has been granted by Newham Council - Credit: Google Maps

What: This application is to change the use of part of the ground floor east wing for use as an education training centre for the London Ambulance Service.

Where: Newham Dockside, 1000 Dockside Road, West Beckton, E16 2QU

When: Application granted - February 23

Reference: 21/00428/COU

Further information: This new training site is one of two London locations shortlisted, with the other being in Brentford, west London.

The site comprises a detached five-storey office building plus basement car park.

Refused

Application to erect three retail units on land at the rear of 311 And 313 Barking Road, East Ham, London, E6 1LA

An application to build three retail units at the rear of 311-313 Barking Road has been refused by Newham Council - Credit: Google Maps

What: This application sought to build three retail units at the rear of 311-313 Barking Road.

Where: Land at the rear of 311-313 Barking Road, East Ham, E6 1LA

When: Application refused - February 21

Reference: 21/02892/FUL

Further information: The decision notice gave five reasons for the refusal, one of which was concern over the "poor quality and piecemeal nature" of the development.

It was also considered that the scheme would "inhibit the vitality, viability and functionality" of Newham's town centres because it sought to provide commercial space outside of an established town centre zone.

