Submitted

What: This application is to change the use of the basement and ground floor from a retail unit into a restaurant.

Where: 253 Green Street, Forest Gate, E7 8LJ

When: Application validated - February 14

Reference: 21/03023/FUL

Further information: It's anticipated that the restaurant will employ two full-time and two part-time staff, and that the takeaway will open from 11am-11pm Sunday to Thursday and from 11am-midnight Friday and Saturday.

Granted

What: This application is to change the use of part of the ground floor east wing for use as an education training centre for the London Ambulance Service.

Where: Newham Dockside, 1000 Dockside Road, West Beckton, E16 2QU

When: Application granted - February 23

Reference: 21/00428/COU

Further information: This new training site is one of two London locations shortlisted, with the other being in Brentford, west London.

The site comprises a detached five-storey office building plus basement car park.

Refused

What: This application sought to build three retail units at the rear of 311-313 Barking Road.

Where: Land at the rear of 311-313 Barking Road, East Ham, E6 1LA

When: Application refused - February 21

Reference: 21/02892/FUL

Further information: The decision notice gave five reasons for the refusal, one of which was concern over the "poor quality and piecemeal nature" of the development.

It was also considered that the scheme would "inhibit the vitality, viability and functionality" of Newham's town centres because it sought to provide commercial space outside of an established town centre zone.