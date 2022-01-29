Homes under the Planner: Applications lodged or approved in Newham
- Credit: Google Maps
Interested in what developments could be coming to the borough?
Take a look at our round-up of applications received or determined by Newham Council in January.
Please note that this list is non-exhaustive - further information is available on the council's planning portal.
Submitted
What: Convert property into a home for children at risk of youth custody.
Where: 99-101 Dongola Road West, Plaistow, E13 0AN
When: Application validated - January 14
Reference: 22/00096/CLP
Further information: The council-owned property is leased by Resources for Autism, a specialist provider for children with complex special educational needs.
That lease ends in March this year; the home for children at risk of youth custody would be open from April 2023 onwards.
What: Demolition of existing buildings and redevelopment of the site for industrial and warehousing purposes.
Where: Showcase Cinema, Jenkins Lane, East Ham, IG11 0AD
When: Application validated - January 21
Reference: 21/03193/FUL
Further information: The Showcase Cinema, Juoda-Balta, Frankie and Benny's and Big Moe's Diner are among the units currently on the site.
The Design and Access Statement reads: "The current site is unattractive and out-dated and the proposed scheme will provide a high quality development which is well suited to future occupier requirements."
It's proposed that the fresh development would generate around 210 new jobs for the local area.
Granted
What: The replacement of external cladding elements to relevant areas.
Where: McCabe Court, 99 Barking Road, Canning Town, E16 4HE
When: Application approved - January 10
Reference: 21/02907/FUL
Further information: The original cladding on McCabe Court - built in 2007 - was removed in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire due to concerns over its potential flammability.
That cladding was replaced with Siniat boarding as a temporary weather-proofing measure.
What: Change of use of ground floor from financial services to restaurant/café including erection of rear extension and installation of extraction flue.
Where: 49 Leytonstone Road, Stratford, E15 1JA
When: Application approved - January 13
Reference: 21/02888/FUL
Further information: The extraction flue would be situated internally within the property, emerging from the ground floor extension.
Elements of the existing building - such as its windows and front door - would be replaced to make the unit more characteristic of a restaurant/café.