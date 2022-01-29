Newham Council has received an application to demolish the existing buildings at the Showcase Cinema site for redevelopment - Credit: Google Maps

Interested in what developments could be coming to the borough?

Take a look at our round-up of applications received or determined by Newham Council in January.

Please note that this list is non-exhaustive - further information is available on the council's planning portal.

Submitted

Newham Council has received an application to convert the site at 99-101 Dongola Road West into a home for children at risk of youth custody - Credit: Google Maps

What: Convert property into a home for children at risk of youth custody.

Where: 99-101 Dongola Road West, Plaistow, E13 0AN

When: Application validated - January 14

Reference: 22/00096/CLP

Further information: The council-owned property is leased by Resources for Autism, a specialist provider for children with complex special educational needs.

That lease ends in March this year; the home for children at risk of youth custody would be open from April 2023 onwards.

Newham Council has received an application to demolish the existing buildings at the Showcase Cinema site for redevelopment - Credit: Google Maps

What: Demolition of existing buildings and redevelopment of the site for industrial and warehousing purposes.

Where: Showcase Cinema, Jenkins Lane, East Ham, IG11 0AD

When: Application validated - January 21

Reference: 21/03193/FUL

Further information: The Showcase Cinema, Juoda-Balta, Frankie and Benny's and Big Moe's Diner are among the units currently on the site.

The Design and Access Statement reads: "The current site is unattractive and out-dated and the proposed scheme will provide a high quality development which is well suited to future occupier requirements."

It's proposed that the fresh development would generate around 210 new jobs for the local area.

Granted

Newham Council has granted an application to replace the external cladding on McCabe Court in Canning Town after the original was removed following Grenfell - Credit: Google Maps

What: The replacement of external cladding elements to relevant areas.

Where: McCabe Court, 99 Barking Road, Canning Town, E16 4HE

When: Application approved - January 10

Reference: 21/02907/FUL

Further information: The original cladding on McCabe Court - built in 2007 - was removed in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire due to concerns over its potential flammability.

That cladding was replaced with Siniat boarding as a temporary weather-proofing measure.

Newham Council has granted an application to change the use of the ground floor at 49 Leytonstone Road from financial services to restaurant/café - Credit: Google Maps

What: Change of use of ground floor from financial services to restaurant/café including erection of rear extension and installation of extraction flue.

Where: 49 Leytonstone Road, Stratford, E15 1JA

When: Application approved - January 13

Reference: 21/02888/FUL

Further information: The extraction flue would be situated internally within the property, emerging from the ground floor extension.

Elements of the existing building - such as its windows and front door - would be replaced to make the unit more characteristic of a restaurant/café.