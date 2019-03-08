Blaze in East Ham being fought by 70 firefighters

Dozens of firefighters are fighting a blaze in East Ham.

Around 70 firefighters in 10 fire engines are at a dump on Jenkins Lane, according to the London Fire Brigade.

It's believed that about 600 tons of shredded household waste is burning.

Residents are being asked to keep doors and windows closed as a precaution.

Emergency services were called at 3.39pm and crews from East Ham, Barking, Plaistow, Ilford, Poplar, Stratford and other surrounding fire stations are at the scene.

There have been no reports of injuries and the cause of the fire is currently unknown.