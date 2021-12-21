Woman in hospital after Forest Gate house fire
- Credit: Google
A woman has been taken to hospital after a house fire in Forest Gate.
Firefighters are currently at the scene in Marlborough Road, where the ground floor of the mid-terrace home has been destroyed by the blaze.
Crews were called at 11.11am today (December 21) and had the fire under control shortly before noon.
Station Cmdr Matt Brown, who was at the scene, said: "Firefighters worked quickly to bring the fire under control.
"A woman was out of the building before firefighters arrived and was treated on scene before being taken to hospital.
"Marlborough Road was closed and crews are expected to remain on scene this afternoon."
Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were at the scene.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.