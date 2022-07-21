House damaged, sheds and outbuildings destroyed in East Ham blaze
- Credit: London Fire Brigade
A mid-terraced house was damaged while neighbouring sheds and outbuildings were destroyed by a blaze in East Ham this afternoon.
Forty firefighters were called to Manbrough Avenue shortly before 1pm on Thursday (July 21).
London Fire Brigade (LFB) 999 Control Officers took 34 calls to the blaze, which was declared under control by 2.07pm.
Station Commander Chris Jenner, who was at the scene, said: "The fire is believed to have started in the garden and spread into a house and to two neighbouring properties."
The fire damaged most of the ground floor of a mid-terraced house and destroyed garden sheds and outbuildings of two other properties, according to LFB.
There were no reported injuries.
Crews from Poplar, Shadwell, East Greenwich, Homerton, Bethnal Green and Greenwich fire stations were at the scene.
The cause of the fire is being investigated, LFB said.