House badly damaged in early morning Beckton fire
Published: 12:03 PM February 19, 2021
- Credit: London Fire Brigade
A house in Beckton was badly damaged after a blaze broke out in the early hours today (Friday, January 19).
London Fire Brigade was called to the end-of-terrace house in Caspian Walk just after 2.30am.
The ground floor was destroyed and part of the first floor was damaged by the fire, which was under control by about 3.45am.
There were no reported injuries.
Leading fiirefighter Adam Bottomley, who was at the scene, said: “On arrival, crews were faced with fire and smoke coming out of the ground floor windows of the house.
"Crews worked quickly to bring the fire under control. Thankfully, no one was hurt.”
The cause of the fire being investigated by the brigade and Met Police.
