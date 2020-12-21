News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Crews battle early morning house fire in East Ham

Andrew Brookes

Published: 1:59 PM December 21, 2020   
A Google 'Street View' image of Altmore Avenue, East Ham, looking north from the Barking Road end.

Fire crews were called to a house in Altmore Avenue, East Ham around 5.30am. - Credit: Google

Emergency services are investigating the cause of an early morning house fire in East Ham.

Fire crews were called to Altmore Avenue around 5.30am today (Monday, December 21) after a blaze broke out at an end-of-terrace house. 

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said most of the first floor and part of the ground floor were damaged by the fire, which was under control shortly before 7am. 

There were no reported injuries. 

Four fire engines and 25 personnel from East Ham, Plaistow, Barking and Stratford fire stations attended the scene. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the brigade and Met Police. 

