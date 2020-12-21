Crews battle early morning house fire in East Ham
Published: 1:59 PM December 21, 2020
Emergency services are investigating the cause of an early morning house fire in East Ham.
Fire crews were called to Altmore Avenue around 5.30am today (Monday, December 21) after a blaze broke out at an end-of-terrace house.
A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said most of the first floor and part of the ground floor were damaged by the fire, which was under control shortly before 7am.
There were no reported injuries.
Four fire engines and 25 personnel from East Ham, Plaistow, Barking and Stratford fire stations attended the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the brigade and Met Police.
