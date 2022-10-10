Firefighters rush to East Ham house fire

Firefighters rushed to extinguish a house fire in East Ham today, where three people escaped injury.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to Masterman Road at around 4.15pm and managed to bring the flames under control in around half an hour.

A "small part" of a mid-terraced house and the lean-to at the rear of the property had been destroyed in the blaze, the LFB said.

Part of the conservatory of an adjacent property was also damaged.

Three people left the building before the firefighters arrived, and there were no reported injuries.

Crews from East Ham, Plaistow, Barking and Stratford stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.