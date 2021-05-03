Roof terrace fire at hotel in Stratford

Published: 10:43 AM May 3, 2021

Firefighters tackle a roof terrace fire at a hotel in International Way, Stratford. - Credit: London Fire Brigade

Firefighters were called to a blaze on a hotel's roof terrace in Stratford.

The fire at the International Way venue, which also has a restaurant, happened at around 6pm on Sunday (May 2).

No-one was injured, a London Fire Brigade (LFB) spokesperson said.

A cooking range and extractor unit in a self-contained kitchen on the roof terrace were damaged by the fire, which LFB took 12 calls to.

The blaze was brought under control just before 7.45pm and the cause of the fire is under investigation.