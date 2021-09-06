News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Cast your vote to decide Newham's favourite cafe, pub and restaurant

Franki Berry

Published: 9:41 PM September 6, 2021   
Riverscape Pop-Up at Royal Wharf

National Hospitality Day is on September 18 - Credit: Riverscape

There are now only three finalists in each category of our polls to decide which is the most popular hospitality business in Newham.

Last month, this newspaper asked for your favourite pub, restaurant or cafe in time for National Hospitality Day on September 18. 

This is a nationwide celebration of the hospitality industry - restaurants, hotels, pubs, bars and suppliers - and it comes during one of the toughest 18 months the sector has ever faced.

It aims to help these businesses kick start their recovery from the pandemic. 

With over 700 nominations from across London, it is now up to you to chose which of our finalists will be crowned Newham's favourite hospitality venue.

Voting closes on September 13 and the winners will be revealed on September 18.

