Hospice volunteer given well-earned break as a thankyou

Steve Howey with volunteer coordinator Trish McInery. Picture: Richard House Richard House

A volunteer who has spent 14 years helping at a children’s hospice has been rewarded - with a well-earned break.

Steve Howey, from Woodford, gives up his time to act as Richard House Children’s Hospice’s community engagement ambassador, raising awareness of the work it does.

And as a thankyou for his efforts, the Beckton hospice nominated Steve to be its first ‘hidden hero’ to benefit from the Room to Reward charity.

The scheme sees hotels donate anticipated unsold rooms to allow charities such as Richard House to send volunteers and staff on holiday in recognition of their efforts.

Steve, 70, said: “It’s the families that are the real heroes, getting on with life while dealing with a seriously ill child. They inspire me to give something back.”

Volunteer co-ordinator Trish McInery added: “Everyone here believes he deserves a medal for all he does for us, but a night away with his lovely wife would be great to show him how much we appreciate him.”