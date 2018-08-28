Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Hospice volunteer given well-earned break as a thankyou

PUBLISHED: 14:00 30 January 2019

Steve Howey with volunteer coordinator Trish McInery. Picture: Richard House

Steve Howey with volunteer coordinator Trish McInery. Picture: Richard House

Richard House

A volunteer who has spent 14 years helping at a children’s hospice has been rewarded - with a well-earned break.

Steve Howey, from Woodford, gives up his time to act as Richard House Children’s Hospice’s community engagement ambassador, raising awareness of the work it does.

And as a thankyou for his efforts, the Beckton hospice nominated Steve to be its first ‘hidden hero’ to benefit from the Room to Reward charity.

The scheme sees hotels donate anticipated unsold rooms to allow charities such as Richard House to send volunteers and staff on holiday in recognition of their efforts.

Steve, 70, said: “It’s the families that are the real heroes, getting on with life while dealing with a seriously ill child. They inspire me to give something back.”

Volunteer co-ordinator Trish McInery added: “Everyone here believes he deserves a medal for all he does for us, but a night away with his lovely wife would be great to show him how much we appreciate him.”

Most Read

Woman fights for life after being hit by car in East Ham

A woman is fighting for her life after being hit by a car in High Street South, East Ham. Picture: GOOGLE

Man dies after being hit by train at Stratford station

A man has died after being hit by a train at Stratford station. Picture: David Mirzoeff

Balaam Leisure Centre in Plaistow will be closed until at least March

The Balaam Leisure Centre in Plaistow remains closed

Newham Council is asking for comments on parking and transport

Newham Council is asking residents for comments on parking, transport and streets. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Thieves steal paramedic’s car from Canning Town ambulance station

A paramedic's Land Rover wa stolen from outside the London Ambulance Service's station in Canning Town. Picture: LAS

Most Read

Woman fights for life after being hit by car in East Ham

A woman is fighting for her life after being hit by a car in High Street South, East Ham. Picture: GOOGLE

Man dies after being hit by train at Stratford station

A man has died after being hit by a train at Stratford station. Picture: David Mirzoeff

Balaam Leisure Centre in Plaistow will be closed until at least March

The Balaam Leisure Centre in Plaistow remains closed

Newham Council is asking for comments on parking and transport

#includeImage($article, 225)

Thieves steal paramedic’s car from Canning Town ambulance station

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Edinburgh waxes lyrical about calm customer Macauley

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh looks on from the touchline at Ebbsfleet United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Kings Cross Steelers stretch winning run to seven games with triumph over Barking

Action from the match between Kings Cross Steelers and Barking (pic Tim Edwards)

Harrow Borough progress past Clapton in London Senior Cup

Harrow manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Sotiriou goal not enough for O’s at Park View Road

Ruel Sotiriou in action for Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Hospice volunteer given well-earned break as a thankyou

Steve Howey with volunteer coordinator Trish McInery. Picture: Richard House
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists