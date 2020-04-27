Horses and pigs die in stable fire

Firefighters were called to a stable fire in Jenkins Lane. Picture: LFB LFB

Two horses and six pigs have died after a fire broke out at a stable.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ten other horses and a cat were rescued by firefighters using breathing apparatus, with two more horses treated at the scene by a vet from the RSPCA.

You may also want to watch:

Firefighters took 22 calls about the blaze, which broke out at a stable in Jenkins Lane at around 6.20pm on Friday, April 24.

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to the scene, where one single storey stable was destroyed by fire and part of an adjacent single storey outbuilding was also damaged.

The cause of the fire has been recorded as accidental.