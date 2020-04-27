Search

Horses and pigs die in stable fire

PUBLISHED: 17:19 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:32 27 April 2020

Firefighters were called to a stable fire in Jenkins Lane. Picture: LFB

Firefighters were called to a stable fire in Jenkins Lane. Picture: LFB

LFB

Two horses and six pigs have died after a fire broke out at a stable.

Ten other horses and a cat were rescued by firefighters using breathing apparatus, with two more horses treated at the scene by a vet from the RSPCA.

Firefighters took 22 calls about the blaze, which broke out at a stable in Jenkins Lane at around 6.20pm on Friday, April 24.

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to the scene, where one single storey stable was destroyed by fire and part of an adjacent single storey outbuilding was also damaged.

The cause of the fire has been recorded as accidental.

Man found with fatal injuries in Custom House

A man in his 20s died last night (Sunday April 26) after being found with injuries in Lambert Road, Custom House. Picture: Google

Coronavirus: Tributes to 'inseparable' Plaistow couple who died 24 hours apart

Betty and Ken Hill have both died after being diagnosed with coronavirus. Picture: Family handout/LDRS

Woman pushed from behind in Canning Town street by man who followed her home from Shadwell station

The woman was accompanied to Butchers Road by two men who police would like to speak to. Picture: Google Maps

Tributes paid to 'inspirational' Kingsford Community School teacher who has died of coronavirus

Dr Louisa Rajakumari, who taught English at Kingsford Community School in Beckton, has died from coronavirus. Picture: Courtesy of Kingsford Community School

Police appeal to find woman reportedly forced into car in Stratford

The woman was reportedly forced into a car n The Grove, Stratford. The car then drove down Manbey Grove. Picture: Google Maps

