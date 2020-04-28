Coronavirus: Newham Council houses homeless people during lockdown

Newham Council has housed more than 250 homeless people in a month.

The council’s rough sleeping team said it had found accommodation in 40 locations for 256 homeless people since the start of the coronavirus lockdown.

Some 160 people were new rough sleepers while a further 41 were moved from properties that did not meet clinical guidance, the council said.

Almost 500 households living in shared temporary accommodation at the start of the crisis, including 186 families, were moved into self-contained units.

Emergency hubs set up to deal with the pandemic have also handed out 5,500 parcels of food and essentials.

Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz said: “The council has been doing everything it can to support our most vulnerable residents. Extraordinary efforts have been made to find accommodation for rough sleepers and residents in property deemed unsuitable for self-isolation.”