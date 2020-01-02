Search

Advanced search

'Everyone is part of society': Homeless people invited to West Ham match

PUBLISHED: 17:00 02 January 2020

Homeless people were invited to West Ham's match against Leicester. Picture: WHUFC

Homeless people were invited to West Ham's match against Leicester. Picture: WHUFC

WHUFC

Homeless people were treated to a day out at the London Stadium as West Ham sought to spread some festive cheer.

The Hammers teamed up with homelessness charity Crisis to invite the special guests to the game against Leicester City, allowing them to enjoy the match, a meal and a pitch-side tour.

The visit was organised through the Players' Project initiative, which sees players become an ambassador for an area of community work.

Mark Noble, the club's ambassador for tackling poverty, said: "If you're in a privileged position like I am, or a lot of people are, you don't realise what this means to other people.

"Hopefully just a little bit of my time and everyone else's time makes someone's Christmas."

You may also want to watch:

Captain Noble's counterpart in the women's team, Gilly Flaherty, was also keen to support Crisis, collecting donations from other players, backroom staff and supporters in addition to making her own contribution.

She said: "Unfortunately, homelessness is a continuing issue in our area and as a club we love doing what we can to make a difference, particularly at this time of year."

Crisis sets up centres across the country to provide food, warmth and vital services to more than 4,000 homeless people during the Christmas week. It also runs year-round centres which offer support with housing, employment and wellbeing.

West Ham joint chairman David Sullivan, who made a donation to the charity on behalf of the club, said: "Crisis is a cause that is really close to my heart and I'm very proud to be able to support it once again."

Ian Richards, who runs Crisis at Christmas, said: "For people experiencing homelessness life is difficult on a daily basis and for many the festive period can be a particularly difficult time.

"Many people we work with tell us that loneliness and isolation are just as difficult as the physical hardships of homelessness.

"We are very grateful for the support from West Ham's Players' Project and showing that everyone is part of society."

Most Read

What is the most common foreign language in your east London borough?

A study by adult education college and charity City Lit reveals that Bengali is the most common foreign language spoken in London. Picture: PA / Andrew Parsons

Stratford pupils win CBBC quiz competition

Chobham Primary Academy pupils on CBBC's Top Class. Picture: CBBC/iPlayer

East London’s best maths teachers recognised at awards night

Host Bobby Seagull and Elmwood Pirmary School head Sukwinder Samra present Lansbury Lawrence Primary School's Tim Harrington, centre, with the outstanding contribution award. Picture: London North East Maths Hub

Plaistow social worker and Forest Gate libraries chief recognised in New Year’s Honours list

Carol Boswarthack-Slater, of Forest Gate, and Esther Fajoye, from Plaistow, have been awarded MBEs in the New Year's Honours. Picture: Carol Boswarthack-Slater/Esther Fajoye

Newham sees steepest average house price rise since turn of millennium, Halifax research shows

House prices in Newham have risen the most according to the Halifax. Picture: LLDC

Most Read

What is the most common foreign language in your east London borough?

A study by adult education college and charity City Lit reveals that Bengali is the most common foreign language spoken in London. Picture: PA / Andrew Parsons

Stratford pupils win CBBC quiz competition

Chobham Primary Academy pupils on CBBC's Top Class. Picture: CBBC/iPlayer

East London’s best maths teachers recognised at awards night

Host Bobby Seagull and Elmwood Pirmary School head Sukwinder Samra present Lansbury Lawrence Primary School's Tim Harrington, centre, with the outstanding contribution award. Picture: London North East Maths Hub

Plaistow social worker and Forest Gate libraries chief recognised in New Year’s Honours list

Carol Boswarthack-Slater, of Forest Gate, and Esther Fajoye, from Plaistow, have been awarded MBEs in the New Year's Honours. Picture: Carol Boswarthack-Slater/Esther Fajoye

Newham sees steepest average house price rise since turn of millennium, Halifax research shows

House prices in Newham have risen the most according to the Halifax. Picture: LLDC

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Leyton Orient sign goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux

Goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux in action for Swindon Town (Pic: David Davies/PA)

West Ham play with New Year resolution as Moyes inspires team to thumping win

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller scores his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Coach Embleton feels Walsall defeat summarised Leyton Orient’s season

Lee Angol fires goalwards (pic Simon O'Connor)

‘Everyone is part of society’: Homeless people invited to West Ham match

Homeless people were invited to West Ham's match against Leicester. Picture: WHUFC

Stowaway cat survives 130 mile journey in car engine

This cat was found in the engine of a car that had travelled from Birmingham. Picture: Celia Hammond Animal Trust
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists